Get your Easter shopping done all at once. Fans and haters alike soon can have a 7-inch Gov. Ron DeSantis nodding on, overlooking their desk in their work-from-home office. On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled its design for the 46th Governor of the Free State of Florida’s bobbling buddy as part of the “Protect the Heroes” COVID-19 fundraiser. Bobblehead aficionados can preorder the DeSantis figurine for $25 after customers on both sides of the aisle piled on requests for the HOF and Museum to add DeSantis to its fleet of Governor bobbleheads.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO