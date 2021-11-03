CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Who Plays Logan Wheeler in 'Chucky'? He's Been on the Silver Screen for a While

Distractify
Distractify
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syfy and USA Network's Chucky series — which acts as a sequel to the Child's Play franchise — hosts both Hollywood newcomers and veterans alike. The new show sees up-and-coming youngsters Zackary Arthur, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Bjorgvin Arnarson utilize all their might to take down iconic serial-killing doll...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Will Jake's Anger Lead Him to Kill? Chucky Is Pushing Him — Let's Recap 'Chucky' Episode 3

Artsy outcast Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) is a little different, but he's not a killer — right? This is the question everyone's favorite serial-killing doll, aka Chucky (Brad Dourif), is dying to answer. But Chucky has his plastic fingers firmly crossed, hoping he can convince the impressionable young teen to let out his pain and anger toward the world via a murderous rampage.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Chucky isn’t just an evil doll, he’s a true Universal Monster

This October, the Criterion Channel is showcasing a number of cherry-picked Universal horror movies from the 1930s, ’40s, and ’50s, highlighting the fact that Universal’s monsters haven’t been a multiplex fixture in decades. This hasn’t always been for lack of trying. Sony produced unofficial adult-oriented reflections of these monsters in the ‘90s, with R-rated versions of Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolf Man (in Wolf). Universal made The Mummy into a successful series of late ’90s/early 2000s adventure movies, but its Wolfman remake lost money. Later, the studio tried and failed to jumpstart a modern Universal Monster cinematic universe with the Tom Cruise version of The Mummy in 2017, which bombed, but led to Leigh Whannell’s excellent redo of The Invisible Man, and the idea that Universal would take a more filmmaker-focused approach to its monsters going forward.
MOVIES
New University Newspaper

‘Chucky’ May Be A Notorious Murderer, but He’ll Undoubtedly Go To Pride With You

Brad Dourif reprises his role as the infamous Chucky in Don Mancini’s new horror television series “Chucky,” offering a modern take on the antagonist of the Child’s Play slasher film franchise. Serving as a sequel to “Cult of Chucky,” the seventh film in the franchise, the series reintroduces the Good Guy doll’s history, diving deep into his life before he used the voodoo ritual to transfer his soul into the doll.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Zackary Arthur
Person
Brad Dourif
Person
Lexa Doig
Person
Jennifer Tilly
Person
Devon Sawa
Person
Christina Ricci
Distractify

'Child's Play' Franchise Character Nica Pierce Will Appear in TV Series 'Chucky' — Who Is She?

If it were solely up to Child's Play creator Don Mancini, Chucky's legacy would go on forever. With his new show, appropriately titled Chucky, boasting an applaudable Rotten Tomatoes score of 96 percent and having one of the most-viewed new TV series premieres 2021 has seen thus far, Chucky — voiced by the iconic Brad Dourif — might never die. And hey, we're more than cool with that.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Don Mancini’s “Chucky” Series Just Reintroduced a Classic Character from the Original ‘Child’s Play’

We’re now four episodes into Don Mancini‘s brand new “Chucky” series for USA and SYFY, and thus far the series has put the focus on fresh new characters including Zackary Arthur’s Jake Wheeler and Alyvia Alyn Lind’s Lexy Cross. The characters from the movies haven’t yet crossed over into the series, but we’ve been promised that they’re coming very soon.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

50 Celebrities Who Were Fully Adults When They Played High Schoolers On-Screen

What I looked like in high school: JanSport backpack, abundance of sweater vests, acne, middle part and low pony but in a colonial soldier way, braces with rubber bands, and low-rise jeans with embroidered flowers on the pockets. What celebrities playing teenagers look like in high school: professional supermodels, flawless bone structure, and perfect skin. And I'm no scientist, but I have a hunch that the reason why could have something to do with the fact that none of them are actually teenagers.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Screen#Usa Network
primetimer.com

Ron Howard blames his hair loss on anxiety over Henry Winkler becoming more popular on Happy Days

In his new memoir with brother Clint Howard, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, the actor/director detailed how he developed a stress-induced skin condition that resulted in his hair "falling out in alarming clumps" during the early years of Happy Days. "It did not escape my notice that as the season went on, the Fonz was getting more and more screen time," Howard writes. "I didn't handle my stress particularly well. I probably would have benefited from seeing a psychotherapist … Instead, I kept everything inside." Howard stresses his anxiety was over the Fonz, not Henry Winkler.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

How was that for a season premiere, Yellowstone fans? In what might be the slowest opening scenes of any show (and I say that very sarcastically), the two-hour season premiere of Yellowstone did not disappoint. While we still did not find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons, the question that seemed to be foremost on viewers minds was, “Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy