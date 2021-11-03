Feast Your Eyeballs on the 20 Most-Liked TikTok Videos

Willow Smith is inspiring the world with her words. On Tuesday Bella Hadid shared a clip of Willow with a lengthy caption about her anxiety and a gallery of selfies she has taken crying. She quoted Willow who talked about how every human is unique and special and everyone forgets everyone is feeling, “lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- - and trying to cover it up in some way.” The model then shared her own story, telling fans, “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 45 MINUTES AGO