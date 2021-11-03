Feast Your Eyeballs on the 20 Most-Liked TikTok Videos
By McKenzie Rankin
Cosmopolitan
6 days ago
If you’ve been on TikTok long enough (and admit it, you definitely have), then you know the app has a lil bit of everything. From heartwarming animal vids for when you need a good cry to the most random trends that you couldn’t even begin to explain to your grandparents (I’m...
Cardi B is always switching it up with her fashion choices – and she never misses. But when it comes to her beauty looks, the rapper tends to stick to the same hair colour. Sure, she mixes it up with shades of flaming hot red and buttery blonde but for the most part, Cardi can be seen with her signature super dark, black hair. Well, until now.
If you’ve scrolled through TikTok recently (this morning for me, HBU?), then you’ll have no doubt seen the latest beauty trend sweeping the social media platform. For the past couple of months, bright purple blusher has blown up on TikTok, with countless videos making the case for why it’s the shade you need to try this winter.
If you’ve decided you’re done with TikTok for good, or you just want to scrap your old account and start over fresh, deleting your account is a fairly simple process. Here’s how to do it. Over the past few years, TikTok has seen a huge increase in its number of...
TikTok is a fascinatingly paradoxical place. After close consideration, I’ve come to realize that the wildly popular platform is equal parts a communal space for exchanging opinions, inside jokes and stories, and a space where people love to withhold information. The latter phenomenon acts in equal congruence with this conviviality, formally labeled by some as the act of “gatekeeping.” In essence, gatekeeping, whether it be the name of a song or the brand of a thrifted sweater, is meant to preserve a person’s sense of individuality and provide respite from the apparent evils of the mainstream.
While we've been busy getting excited about season four of Selling Sunset (which returns to Netflix later this month), it seems the streaming giant has been pretty busy itself as well, commissioning not one but two spin-offs for the hit series. We love to see it. Taking to Instagram, Selling...
Willow Smith is inspiring the world with her words. On Tuesday Bella Hadid shared a clip of Willow with a lengthy caption about her anxiety and a gallery of selfies she has taken crying. She quoted Willow who talked about how every human is unique and special and everyone forgets everyone is feeling, “lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- - and trying to cover it up in some way.” The model then shared her own story, telling fans, “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles.”
Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
Willow Smith kicked off her 21st birthday with an epic Halloween party in a costume that made fans lose it. The Whip My Hair crooner looked beyond stunning as she transformed into Brad Pitt’s Fight Club character Tyler Durden for the fete, giving the look a high-fashion twist we won’t soon forget.
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
Megan Thee Stallion showed up and showed out in her graduation photos. The "Cash S**t" rapper posted a set of pictures from her shoot on Instagram in honor of the upcoming occasion. Wearing a body-bearing pink bikini set and her commencement cords, she posed in a Houston-esque tribute shoot in front of a few lit-up cars.
Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
Kim Kardashian West kicked off Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson. The SKIMS mogul, 41, was spotted with Davidson on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday. In exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE, the pair can be seen holding hands while on a rollercoaster with friends.
If you’re an avid Dancing With The Stars fan, you probably noticed that Peta Murgatroyd isn’t part of Season 30. We aren’t quite sure if Peta chose to leave this season or the producers simply didn’t ask her to come back. But no matter the reason, Peta is still finding ways to stay busy.
For Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, distance makes the heart grow fonder. After spending the weekend together in Los Angeles, California, Affleck, 49, brought Lopez, 52, to the airport for a flight to Vancouver on Sunday. While on the tarmac, the pair shared a passionate kiss before they parted ways.
Getting flirty? Scott Disick gave Khloé Kardashian a compliment about her looks three weeks after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. “Sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg,” Scott, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, November 6. The Talentless brand founder had his arm wrapped around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s shoulder in a selfie.
300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
On Sunday, November 7th, Love & Hip-Hop stars Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson exchanged their vows, beginning their life together as a married couple. Joc proposed to his beloved back in 2019, and never anticipated that his engagement would last this long. “[COVID-19] definitely threw out the wedding planning. It...
Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
