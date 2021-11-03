Memphis Hustle 2021-22 Roster Finalized
MEMPHIS HUSTLE FINALIZE 2021-22 ROSTER
- Team Waives Mondy, Morsell, Tarin, Tripp and Whitfield -
Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, has finalized its 2021-22 regular season roster, the team announced today. The team waived Duke Mondy, Mike Morsell , Gerard Tarin , Jahlil Tripp and Devin Whitfield.
Memphis’ opening night roster is below:
Player
Pos
Height
Weight
DOB
College/Country
Status
Shaq Buchanan
G
6-3
190
01/30/97
Murray State/USA
Returning Rights
Ahmad Caver
G
6-2
175
09/12/96
Old Dominion/USA
Returning Rights
Darnell Cowart
F/C
6-8
280
10/16/98
Murray State/USA
Returning Rights
Freddie Gillespie
F
6-9
245
6/14/97
Baylor/USA
Returning Rights
Reggie Hearn
G
6-5
210
8/14/91
Northwestern/USA
Returning Rights
Matthew Hurt
F
6-9
234
4/20/00
Duke/USA
Affiliate
Karim Mane
G
6-5
218
5/16/00
Vanier/Canada
Draft
Sean McDermott
G/F
6-6
195
11/3/96
Butler/USA
Affiliate
David Stockton
G
5-11
165
6/24/91
Gonzaga/USA
Returning Rights
Romeo Weems
F
6-7
215
6/9/01
DePaul/USA
Affiliate
The Hustle’s opening series of the Showcase Cup will take place on Friday , Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. against Capitanes (Mexico City). The games against Capitanes will be played at Landers Center, although Mexico City will serve as the home team. The Hustle will host their home opening series on Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 18 vs. the Texas Legends at 7 p.m. inside Landers Center.
