CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Memphis Hustle 2021-22 Roster Finalized

92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJaf3_0clmYZd700

MEMPHIS HUSTLE FINALIZE 2021-22 ROSTER

- Team Waives Mondy, Morsell, Tarin, Tripp and Whitfield -

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, has finalized its 2021-22 regular season roster, the team announced today. The team waived Duke Mondy, Mike Morsell , Gerard Tarin , Jahlil Tripp and Devin Whitfield.

Memphis’ opening night roster is below:

Player

Pos

Height

Weight

DOB

College/Country

Status

Shaq Buchanan

G

6-3

190

01/30/97

Murray State/USA

Returning Rights

Ahmad Caver

G

6-2

175

09/12/96

Old Dominion/USA

Returning Rights

Darnell Cowart

F/C

6-8

280

10/16/98

Murray State/USA

Returning Rights

Freddie Gillespie

F

6-9

245

6/14/97

Baylor/USA

Returning Rights

Reggie Hearn

G

6-5

210

8/14/91

Northwestern/USA

Returning Rights

Matthew Hurt

F

6-9

234

4/20/00

Duke/USA

Affiliate

Karim Mane

G

6-5

218

5/16/00

Vanier/Canada

Draft

Sean McDermott

G/F

6-6

195

11/3/96

Butler/USA

Affiliate

David Stockton

G

5-11

165

6/24/91

Gonzaga/USA

Returning Rights

Romeo Weems

F

6-7

215

6/9/01

DePaul/USA

Affiliate

The Hustle’s opening series of the Showcase Cup will take place on Friday , Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. against Capitanes (Mexico City). The games against Capitanes will be played at Landers Center, although Mexico City will serve as the home team. The Hustle will host their home opening series on Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 18 vs. the Texas Legends at 7 p.m. inside Landers Center.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
rolling out

LeBron James defends Dwyane Wade’s son after he’s drafted by G-League

LeBron James ordered the haters of Dwyane Wade and his son Zaire to fall back after the younger Wade was drafted by a G-League team last week. D-Wade, a retired Miami Heat legend who now co-owns the Utah Jazz, may have been instrumental in the drafting of eldest son into the Jazz’s minor league squad, the Salt Lake City Stars, on Oct. 23, 2021. And folks have a serious problem with that.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Stockton
Person
Ahmad Caver
Person
Freddie Gillespie
Person
Reggie Hearn
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morsell#Whitfield Memphis#The Memphis Grizzlies#Baylor Usa Returning#Duke Usa#Vanier Canada Draft#Butler Usa Affiliate#Depaul Usa Affiliate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps annoying Grizzlies fan mocking him

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t let the disrespect of one Memphis Grizzlies fan slide. After the Timberwolves lost a close encounter with the Grizzlies in overtime on Monday, a Memphis fan decided to mock Minnesota and Towns while they were exiting the court. The said home supporter waved good bye as the Minnesota players were heading to the locker room.
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
Mercury News

The unique skillset Gary Payton II gives the Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — First things first: the dunk contest is probably not in Gary Payton II’s future. “I’m an in-game dunker,” said Payton, who at 6-2 is shorter than all but one player on the Warriors’ roster yet has emerged as the team’s preeminent threat above the rim. “I don’t have too many tricks like the young guys have these days.”
NBA
FanSided

Watch: Jimmy Butler was ready to fight Nikola Jokic after nasty foul

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wanted to meet Nikola Jokic outside for a fight after the Nuggets forward cheap shotted Markieff Morris. Nikola Jokic had beef with Markieff Morris on Monday night as the Nuggets battled the Heat. When he took it way too far, Jimmy Butler offered to take things out back.
NBA
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

235
Followers
999
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn

Comments / 0

Community Policy