Sopranos creator says it was 'annoying' how many people wanted to see Tony killed in finale

By Marcus Jones
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile The Sopranos creator David Chase says he "had no idea" that the 2007 finale of his acclaimed HBO mob drama would cause such an uproar, there's one aspect of the fan response that particularly peeved him. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy-winning screenwriter said,...

