Russell Westbrook had his first experience on the road as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seemed to make an impression on the point guard. "I'm not used to people cheering for me on the road," he told reporters after helping lead his team to a 125-121 overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. "But, you know, that's a different experience for me, which is good. Laker fans all across the world, which is an amazing feeling."

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO