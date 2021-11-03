CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

iTunes movie deals: 5-film collections just $10, Free Guy $10, Borat and Cloverfield $5, and much more

By Cody Lee
idownloadblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITunes is out with new movie discounts for the week, and as usual we’ve...

www.idownloadblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson Team Up to Stop Gal Gadot’s Heist in Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ Trailer

Netflix unveiled the full-length trailer for its action heist movie Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.  The nearly three-minute preview opens with the world’s second most-wanted art thief named Nolan Booth, played by Reynolds, stealing a precious item before he is caught by FBI special agent John Hartley (Johnson). The top profiler reveals he needs help catching the world’s greatest art thief who is known as “The Bishop,” portrayed by Gadot. But when The Bishop frames John for a crime, he is desperate to team up with Nolan again and clear his name. Fight scenes, chase sequences and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Despite Global Box Office Glory & $71M Domestic Debut, Why ‘Eternals’ Is A Wake-Up Call For MCU; Sizing Up ‘Red Notice’ Box Office

Sunday AM: Disney was able to keep Eternals intact throughout the weekend hitting a $71M opening amid mediocre audience exits, and the worst reviews of all-time for an MCU title. But know that when this film first landed on tracking four weeks ago, many had it in the $80M-$85M three-day range. Of those attending in the U.S., 46% told Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak that they went to Eternals because it’s part of a franchise they love, while 44% said the genre/type of movie, 32% the storyline and 28% because of the ensemble cast. All in worldwide, Eternals counts $161.7M. That’s the 2nd best opening for a...
MOVIES
idownloadblog.com

iTunes scary movie deals: Overlord, The Crazies, The Skelton Key and more just $5, bundles under $20

Halloween is this weekend, which means it’s time to start binge-watching your favorite horror movies. And Apple wants to help. For a limited time, iTunes is offering big discounts on a number of scary and supernatural hits like Overlord, The Crazies, The Omen and Silent Hill. Prices start at $5, and we also have family-friendly frights under $10 and bundles under $20. Check out the full roundup below!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
thecentraltrend.com

Free Guy is a PG watch with unsurpassed suspense and thrill

I love everything about the stereotypical idea of being in a movie theater to watch the latest film. I love the popcorn, the dark and mysterious ambiance, the weirdly comfy seats—everything, except for the teenagers that shushed me during the previews. The opening scene of Free Guy wasn’t anything like...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Contest: UNDERWORLD: Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection 4K Ultra HD

FilmBook is running a Underworld: Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection 4K Ultra HD contest for one copy of the collection. Underworld: Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection was released on 4K Ultra on October 26, 2021. Cast and crew. Underworld stars Kate Beckinsale, Michael Sheen, Shane Brolly, Scott Speedman, Sophia Myles, Kevin Grevioux,...
MOVIES
No Film School

Look for Exclusive Deals and FREE Giveaways as B&H and No Film School Team Up

We're thrilled to announce this partnership, but more thrilled to get you exclusive deals and free giveaways. There is a natural synergy in connecting No Film School readers to B&H, and it will come in the form of opportunities to enter into a monthly gift card giveaway, NFS and B&H exclusive deals every month, pop-up giveaways and deals throughout the week, and educational content overlap upon occasion.
MOVIES
Game Informer Online

Nintendo Happy With Upcoming Mario Film, More Movies Likely On The Way

Nintendo is reportedly happy with the upcoming CG Mario movie being made by Despicable Me and Minions studio Illumination, and according to Shigeru Miyamoto, more movies based on Nintendo properties could be on the way. This news comes by way of Video Games Chronicle, which reported on the latest Q&A...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borat#Cloverfield#The Hurt Locker
ElectronicsWeekly.com

123MOVIES WATCH Free Guy (2021) Movie Onlie Full HD Free Download

15 sec ago !~MOBAMOVIEFLIX~NETFLIX-OFFICIAL+]~SOUND.Cloud++!~JWPLayer*GoogleDrive/4K.Downloads-! How to watch Free Guy online Free? HQ Reddit Video [DVD-ENGLISH] Free Guy (2021) Full Movie Watch online free Dailymotion [#Free Guy ] Google Drive/[DvdRip-USA/Eng-Subs] Free Guy!. Stream your favorite Movie or TV show right now! We have the latest and greatest to the classics come...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and Other New Movies on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Streaming has become more popular than ever, and while COVID restrictions have kept moviegoers mostly out of theaters for the last year, Amazon Prime makes watching new movies from home easy. The platform offers “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Cry Macho,” “Candyman,” and other movies recently in theaters. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, sign up today and enjoy a free 30-day trial...
MOVIES
idownloadblog.com

Deal: Get a month of Disney+ for $1.99 for a limited period (80% off)

Streamers shouldn’t miss out on a new Disney+ sale, offering a whopping 80 percent off the regular price of $11.99 per month, or just $1.99 for your first month of Disney+. Disney+ is 80% off from November 12-15, dropping from $8 down to $2. After the promo ends, you’ll be...
LIFESTYLE
Variety

‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Director Patrick Hughes Sets Next Feature ‘War Machine’ at Lionsgate (EXCLUSIVE)

Patrick Hughes, director of the successful action-comedy franchise “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” is setting up his next project at Lionsgate. Hughes will write and direct “War Machine,” an action/sci-fi film about the final recruits of a grueling special ops boot camp who encounter a deadly force from beyond this world. Announced by Lionsgate president of production Erin Westerman, the project will be produced by Range Media Partners’ Rich Cook and Hughes’ own label Huge Film. “Patrick is simply one of the best action directors working today, but what sets his movies apart is his focus on characters that cut through the mayhem. He came...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy