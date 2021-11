The pandemic has caused a sharp increase in anxiety and depression among teenagers. Parenting expert Yshai Boussi joined us to share what parents can do to help. -Acknowledge your own struggles as a parent. Most of us have struggled with some level of anxiety or depression during this pandemic. That has certainly impacted your kids. That doesn’t make you a bad parent, instead, it has the potential to make you more relatable, provided that you focus on solutions together.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO