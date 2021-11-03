Vaccine clinics announced for children ages 5-11 in Helena area

Helena Public Schools, East Helena Public Schools and Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) are partnering to host free vaccination clinics open to all children, regardless of where they attend school.

The free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 were announced in an email to parents Wednesday afternoon. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to receive the vaccine.

East Helena: Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., East Helena High School, 2760 Valley Drive

Helena: Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Bryant Elementary School, 1529 Boulder Ave

The clinics come on the heels of the FDA emergency use authorization and CDC’s approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

There are no residency requirements for these clinics, but pre-registration is required. The clinics will offer first Pfizer doses for children only. Second dose appointments will be automatically scheduled three weeks out. Confirmation of second-dose appointments will be sent to parents via email.

Appointments are currently open on the LCPH COVID-19 Hub. Individuals can also call the COVID-19 Hotline at 833-829-9219 for appointments or questions. The hotline is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All caregivers and children must wear masks at the clinic, which will be indoors. Vaccine recipients and their guardians will be expected to wait on-site for up to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine. Please note that this is an indoor clinic, drive-thru vaccinations are not available at this time.

Parents or guardians with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and their children are encouraged to reach out to their pediatrician.