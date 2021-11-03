CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Facebook removes Ethiopian PM’s post for inciting violence

By CARA ANNA, AMANDA SEITZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJp5C_0clmUm0q00
FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a final campaign rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 . Facebook says it has removed a post by Abiy Ahmed that urged citizens to rise up and “bury” the rival Tigray forces who now threaten the capital as the country’s war reaches the one-year mark.. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Facebook says it has removed a post by Ethiopia’s prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and “bury” the rival Tigray forces who now threaten the capital as the country’s war reaches the one-year mark.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s post on Sunday violated the platform’s policies against inciting and supporting violence, spokeswoman Emily Cain for Facebook’s parent company, Meta, told The Associated Press. It was taken down on Tuesday morning, she said.

“The obligation to die for Ethiopia belongs to all of us,” Abiy said in the now-deleted post that called on citizens to mobilize “by holding any weapon or capacity.”

Abiy is still regularly posting on the platform, where he has 3.5 million followers. The United States and others have warned Ethiopia about “dehumanizing rhetoric” after the prime minister in comments in July described the Tigray forces as “cancer” and “weeds.”

Facebook has removed posts from world leaders before, although in rare circumstances. Earlier this year, the company deleted a video from U.S. President Donald Trump in which he peddled false claims about election fraud following a deadly skirmish at the U.S. Capitol. Facebook said at the time the video contributed to “the risk of ongoing violence.” Just last week, the tech platform yanked a live broadcast from Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro because he made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Spokeswoman Cain did not say how Facebook was made aware of the Ethiopia post, which the Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister made as Tigray forces took control of key cities over the weekend that put them in position to move down a major highway toward the capital, Addis Ababa.

Alarmed, Abiy’s government this week declared a national state of emergency with sweeping powers of detention and military conscription. The prime minister repeated his call to “bury” the Tigray forces in public comments on Wednesday as he and other officials marked one year of war.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s highly polarized social media this week saw a number of high-profile posts targeting ethnic Tigrayans and even suggesting they be placed in concentration camps.

Thousands of people have been killed in the war between Ethiopian and allied forces and the Tigray ones who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office. The United Nations human rights chief said Wednesday they had received reports of thousands of ethnic Tigrayans being rounded up for detention in recent months.

Former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen last month singled out Ethiopia as an example of what she called the platform’s “destructive impact” on society. “My fear is that without action, divisive and extremist behaviors we see today are only the beginning,” she told the Senate consumer protection subcommittee. “What we saw in Myanmar and are seeing in Ethiopia are only the opening chapters of a story so terrifying, no one wants to read the end of it.”

Meta spokeswoman Cain declined to say how many staffers they have on the ground in Ethiopia or dedicated to detecting violent speech in Ethiopia on its platform, but she said the company has the capability to review posts in Somali, Amharic, Oromo, and Tigrinya. She also said it has a team that includes people from Ethiopia or who have spent time in the country.

But Berhan Taye, a researcher in digital rights based in neighboring Kenya who tracks social media on Ethiopia and regularly escalates questionable posts to the Facebook platform, told the AP last week the platform wasn’t moderating in the Tigrinya language, the language of Tigrayans, as recently as April.

Overall in Ethiopia, “if you report (posts) on the platform, it’s very highly likely to get no reply at all,” she said. “From the amount we escalate, and the number of replies we get, that tells you their internal system is really limited.”

___

Seitz reported from Columbus, Ohio.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US advises citizens to leave Ethiopia ‘as soon as possible’

The United States is advising any of its citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country “as soon as possible” due to deteriorating security conditions.A security alert posted on Friday on the website of the US embassy in Addis Ababa warned Americans to depart the country, and offered assistance in obtaining air travel from Bole International Airport.“The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid. We advise US citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible,” the alert said.On Wednesday, the State Department authorised non-essential employees working in the embassy and their families to...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Could Ethiopia's Capital Fall to Tigrayan and Allied Forces?

NAIROBI(Reuters) - Rebellious forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region have pushed to within a day's drive of the capital Addis Ababa and are threatening to march on the city of 5 million people. But any denouement to the year-long war could take far longer to play out. Forces loyal to the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Ethiopians Denounce U.S. at Rally to Back Military Campaign

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Ethiopians rallied in Addis Ababa on Sunday to support Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government as federal troops fight rebellious forces threatening to march on the capital. Some demonstrators denounced the United States, one of the foreign powers that has called for a ceasefire...
PROTESTS
AFP

Who is fighting the war in Ethiopia?

The war in northern Ethiopia is moving south, with rebel groups claiming strategic wins over government forces and threatening to advance on Addis Ababa. These are the main actors in a year-long conflict that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine: Ethiopia's national military is one of the biggest standing armed forces in Africa, with an estimated 140,000 personnel.
MILITARY
quillette.com

Ethiopia’s Stunning Battlefield Reversal

A year is a long time during warfare, and the Tigray conflict that began last November has now been flipped on its head. Not many observers saw the current scenario coming. The world’s recurring tendency to forget Ethiopia, noted by the eminent 18th-century British historian Edward Gibbon, has reasserted itself. Now the media are rushing to catch up with the changing tide of battle.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Blinken discusses escalation of tensions in Ethiopia with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

Washington [US], November 6 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and discussed regional security issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ethiopia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. "Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta...
WORLD
KEYT

Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government. The prime minister has warned against “those who work for the enemy and live amongst us.” A new wave of detentions of ethnic Tigrayans is being seen in the capital. The Tigray forces say they are pressuring Ethiopia’s government to lift a months-long food blockade on their region of 6 million.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Ethiopian#Ap#Meta#The Ethiopia Post
Idaho8.com

Ethiopia announces state of emergency as Tigrayan forces gain ground

Ethiopia’s Attorney General Gedion Timothewos announced a state of emergency starting Tuesday, after forces from the northern Tigray region said they had gained territory. The move comes two days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to take up arms to defend themselves against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
POLITICS
persecution.org

ISIS Video Shows 12-Year-Old Executing Nigerian Soldiers

In the video, the soldiers were shot dead by the child using an AK-47. “The video which was called ‘Makers of Epic Battles’ also covered other attacks from ISWAP’s spring campaign in Borno and Yobe states in 2021,” reported the news source. Terrorist groups such as ISWAP have killed tens...
INDIA
CNBC

Ethiopia braces for all-out war as rebels advance on capital

The government declared a six-month state of emergency on Tuesday, days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and authorities in Addis Ababa told Ethiopians to take up arms to defend their neighborhoods against the Tigray Defence Force (TDF). Diplomats and regional leaders have scrambled to try to bring various parties in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Brazil
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

643K+
Followers
343K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy