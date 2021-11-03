CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas and Missouri drivers warned to watch out for 'lusty deer'

By Knss Staff
 6 days ago

Police officials and the AAA auto club are urging drivers to be especially cautious this time of year as collisions with deer become more frequent.

Cooler weather and shorter daylight hours mean it’s breeding season for deer. Kansas City, Missouri, police said on Twitter that “lusty deer” are on the move “and won’t let your car get in the way of their quest for loving.”

In 2020, the Missouri State Highway Patrol cited 3,639 crashes involving deer, killing five people and injuring 348. In Kansas, 9,670 deer crashes killed four people and injured 471 others.

