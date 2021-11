The “repeal” side of an advisory vote on a capital gains tax approved by the state Legislature is out to an early lead following Tuesday night’s election results. The Democrat-led Legislature approved the 7% tax on capital gains over $250,000 in 2020, which is estimated to bring in over $400 million in 2023, the first year it is due to be collected. Those dollars will be used to invest in child care and early learning, among other things, as a way to balance the state’s tax code. That’s according to supporters, who insist it will impact less than 1% of the state’s wealthiest taxpayers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO