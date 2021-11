Back in October we scooped the first tech details of an updated Yamaha MT-10 coming for 2022, and now exactly that bike has been officially unveiled in Europe. We’ve yet to hear when the updates will be appearing in the North American market, or if there will be any detail differences between the Euro and US models, but since the European machines are due in February of next year, there’s a good chance we’ll get the bikes at around the same time along with the MT-10 SP, which are designated “RN78 A” and “RN78 B” respectively.

