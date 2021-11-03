Veterans Day Parade 2021

The annual Barren County Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., according to Chairman Darrell Pickett. “We regret that we again had to cancel the dinner due to Covid, but with the number of people who usually attend and with it being inside we were...
Many notable figures have gone on to make lasting impacts in society after serving. Over the years, there have been plenty of politicians, actors, and sports figures that got a jump-start on militancy, and surprisingly enough, the same can be said for key figures in Hip-Hop.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Those who served say the Veterans Day parade in downtown Pittsburgh always gives them a special feeling, especially this year.
Marching to the beat of drums with American flags brought back wartime memories for many veterans on Thursday.
“I’m proud as can be. I served in the 82nd Airborne Division. I jumped out of an airplane 27 times like I was nuts or something,” said Michael Murphy, the deputy commander of the Pennsylvania American Legion.
For Murphy, the memories are crystal clear. He said experiencing the parade is an important time for him.
“We did not have a...
This Veterans Day, the nation paused to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed for our country and our freedoms. We asked our Q2 viewers to send us photos of the veterans in their lives.
Thousands of people joined a solemn procession at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, following a path trod for decades by only the Old Guard, to lay flowers and pay respects to the nation's military dead at the Tomb of the Unknowns in honor of its centennial.
I’m not complaining, but after 23 years of column writing, it becomes increasingly challenging to find new angles for recurring events such as Mother’s Day or Memorial Day. So, when it came time to write about Veterans Day (again), I sought inspiration by calling a dear friend who served as...
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — In honor of Veterans Day, Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger is forming a new Veterans Advisory Council for Maryland’s Second District, and he’s looking for people who want to join.
Veterans, veterans’ spouses and caregivers are welcome to apply for the council, which will provide guidance to Ruppersberger on bills related to veterans’ affairs and help identify veterans’ issues that need more public awareness, among other things.
“Our nation’s heroes deserve a seat at the table,” Ruppersberger said. “This Veterans Day, I am proud to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans by providing them with the opportunity to directly impact matters affecting them and their loved ones.”
Besides advising the congressman, the panel will work with partner organizations to raise awareness for veterans issues and assist with the development of a program to honor veterans and service members.
The deadline to apply for the council is March 1.
To submit an application or learn more about the Veterans Advisory Council, click here.
WALTHAM (CBS) – This quiet Veterans Day moment, feels like so many moments in Bob Williams life.
“The flag waves overhead, and it’s parades and floats and a celebration in some ways,” he said. “But there are a lot of us that take it a little more somberly.”
His veterans live in his heart, on his mind every day. His father Robert, and Bob’s 24-year-old son Jake.
“He always made us laugh,” Bob said. “He just had a really good heart. Really, really, enjoyed his company.”
It’s that company the father longs for every single day. Jake...
10 November 2021 marks the 246th anniversary of the US Marine Corps so expect to see the word oorah thrown about and, if you’re not sure what the meaning is, we’re here to explain. Created in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775, Captain Samuel Nicholas rallied up “a few good men”...
CHICAGO (CBS) – As a thank you to veterans — Congressman Danny Davis, radio host Cliff Kelley, and Chase bank are offering vets hot meals and care packages.
The giveaway is from noon to 2 p.m. at 2813 W. 5th Ave. in Chicago.
More offers are available for veterans. Texas Roadhouse will say thank you to active military members and veterans Thursday day in a drive-thru event. The restaurants will distribute meal vouchers valid through May 2022 until to 2 p.m. Proof of service includes a military or VA card, or discharge papers.
Ihop is also offering free pancakes to all veterans and active-duty military. Olive Garden is giving service-members who dine in a free select entrée. Great Clips is offering vets and active military free cuts and civilians who get haircuts Thursday can give a free haircut card to a veteran, and many retailers are offering free coffee to vets and active military members.
Country music legend and Army veteran Kris Kristofferson has a list of accomplishments so long, it might be faster to list off things he hasn't done. He was an Army brat and brother to a naval aviator, so it was only natural that Kristofferson would find himself in the military. But his life both before and after the military has been more than interesting — it's downright legendary.
(CBS4) – The raising of the flag on Iwo Jima is considered one of the most iconic images from World War II. A 96-year old former Marine in Westminster spent 36 days on the island and witnessed that historic moment.
Don “Whip” Whipple grew up on a farm in Kansas but knew he wanted to serve in the military. With his parents’ permission, he...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the last living members of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, Charles McGee was recognized at Dallas’ Commemorative Air Force National Airbase on the morning of Nov. 11 — Veterans Day.
At 101 years of age, McGee is also the oldest living member of the all African-American military pilot group who fought during World War II as part...
Ed McMahon is best known as Johnny Carson’s sidekick on TV’s “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” from 1962 to 1992. He always opened the show with his signature introduction: “Heeere’s Johnny!”. McMahon also hosted the popular TV show “Star Search” from 1983 to 1995. Less known to his legion...
This story is about the iconic statue of U.S. Marines planting the American flag on top of Mt. Suribachi on the island of Iwo Jima in the Pacific Theater of World War II. The statue is modeled from a photo of that action. It was taken by Associated Press photographer...
