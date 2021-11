The Pop Group’s Y isn’t a dub album, but as post-punk records go, it’s about as close as you can get. Produced by Dennis “Blackbeard” Bovell, a dub veteran who also worked with The Slits and Orange Juice, Y fused the iconoclastic sound of British post-punk in the late ’70s with the studio-as-instrument approach revolutionized in Jamaica earlier that same decade. It’s a crucial element of songs such as “Thief of Fire” and “We Are Time,” wherein the arrangement is often stripped back to its riddim, and Mark Stewart’s echoing vocals fade in and out of frame like a panicked passerby. It doesn’t sound like any record made at the time or since, a marvel of engineering, chemistry and inspired volatility.

