The Philadelphia 76ers have been all over the news in the offseason because of the Ben Simmons shenanigans that have continued for several months already. Their Saturday night matchup will be against the Atlanta Hawks, who beat them in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals in seven games. Their Game 7 loss to the Hawks was a day to forget for their franchise, but their first matchup this season will be a treat to watch for any NBA fan. In this post, we’ll be unveiling our 76ers predictions against the Hawks.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO