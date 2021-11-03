FAA: Plane forced to land in field in Sterling following engine issues

Sterling plane

STERLING, Mass. — An airplane made an unscheduled landing in a field in Sterling Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration announced. That single-engine Cessna 152 was forced to land around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday after the pilot reported engine issues prior to the planned landing at Sterling Airport.

Two people were on board during the flight. The FAA is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group