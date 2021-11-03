CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, MA

FAA: Plane forced to land in field in Sterling following engine issues

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
Sterling plane

STERLING, Mass. — An airplane made an unscheduled landing in a field in Sterling Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration announced. That single-engine Cessna 152 was forced to land around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday after the pilot reported engine issues prior to the planned landing at Sterling Airport.

Two people were on board during the flight. The FAA is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston, MA
