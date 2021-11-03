CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

PAR Tech subsidiary lands $490 million contract with Air Force Research Lab

By WKTV
WKTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- PAR Technology has landed a $490 million contract, its largest ever, with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. PAR’s subsidiary, PAR Government Systems Corporation has been...

www.wktv.com

