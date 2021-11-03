The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Table Read

When does Marvel movie mystery get to be too much? Or is there even such a limit? Such is the question some of us are asking right about now, as we approach the one-month countdown until December's release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Without a doubt, No Way Home is the most mysterious movie that Marvel Studios (working with Sony Pictures) has ever put out, as even the CIA-level secrecy around Avengers: Endgame still allowed for fans to see multiple teaser trailers by the time we hit the one month mark - not to mention the general knowledge of a story premise and core cast of characters.

