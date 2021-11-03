CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Table Read

By Jamie Jirak
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad is now available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. The DC movie was helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, who often treats his social media followers to behind-the-scenes content. Recently, he's shown off a neat video of the movie's prop master creating some footprints...

HollywoodLife

Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman Hold Hands On The Set Of ‘Thor 4’ — See New Photos

‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman were spotted getting close on the set of the new film, exciting fans for the story to come. Chris Hemsworth, 38, and Natalie Portman, 40, got close and personal on the set of the latest Thor installment, Thor: Love & Thunder. In the recently leaked photos, the on-screen couple are seen holding hands as they settled into their respective roles as Thor and Jane Foster. The film, directed by Taika Watiti, 46, is a direct sequel to Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok. Taika co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and will reprise his role as Korg.
Collider

Quentin Tarantino Selling Seven Never-Before-Seen Scenes From ‘Pulp Fiction’ as NFTs

The world of film has seen many changes in the past 30 years since the Quentin Tarantino classic Pulp Fiction was released. Things like home video have changed from VHS to DVDs to Blu-ray while streaming has made video stores and physical media practically obsolete. The one market film has not really jumped into yet is the world of cryptocurrency. However, on Tuesday Tarantino looks to take that market for a spin as he has announced that he will be making 7 never-before-seen clips from Pulp Fiction available on “Secret NFTs” built on Secret Network which is a blockchain that focuses on privacy.
ComicBook

James Gunn Donates The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Items to Charity Auction

James Gunn is a big name in both Marvel and DC, having directed the Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as The Suicide Squad. The director has other projects in the works with both franchises, including Peacemaker, the new HBO Max series that is set to star John Cena in the titular role. Not only is Gunn staying busy with DC, but he will also be returning to Marvel to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Unsurprisingly, Gunn has some cool goodies from the sets of his various comic book projects. In fact, he revealed on Instagram today that he donated a couple of items for an upcoming auction.
TheWrap

James Gunn Shares ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Cast Photo as Filming on Long-Delayed Sequel Begins

The Guardians of the Galaxy are reunited, at long last. Over four years after it was first announced, production is now underway on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and writer/director James Gunn has shared a cast photo to mark the occasion — and to note the “strange [and] long [and] at times challenging” journey he’s taken to arrive at this moment.
Collider

‘Eternals’ Harish Patel Had Never Seen Angelina Jolie or Salma Hayek’s Films Before Joining the Cast

Editor's note: This article contains minor spoilers for Eternals. Actor Harish Patel confessed in an interview with Amar Ujala that he wasn’t familiar with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek’s work before he was cast as Karun in Marvel’s Eternals. In the epic superhero film, Karun is introduced as the human valet of the godlike Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani). He tags along with the Eternals on their high-stakes adventure, and humorously films Kingo’s exploits for a documentary.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home - Is There Too Much Mystery Over This Film?

When does Marvel movie mystery get to be too much? Or is there even such a limit? Such is the question some of us are asking right about now, as we approach the one-month countdown until December's release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Without a doubt, No Way Home is the most mysterious movie that Marvel Studios (working with Sony Pictures) has ever put out, as even the CIA-level secrecy around Avengers: Endgame still allowed for fans to see multiple teaser trailers by the time we hit the one month mark - not to mention the general knowledge of a story premise and core cast of characters.
ComicBook

Eternals Stars Hint at Having Shot Extended Version of Mid-Credits Scene

Ever since the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have grown accustomed to sticking around through a film's credits to get a tease of what could be coming next in the franchise, with the brief scenes often only giving audiences the bare minimum of information to both excite and perplex them. This is surely the case with Eternals, as both its mid-credits and post-credits scenes featured nods to lesser-known comic figures, but the stars of the film recently hinted that the mid-credits scene could have potentially been a bit longer and brought with it more concrete details about the status of the superhero team going forward.
ComicBook

Netflix's Red Notice Is First Movie To Ever Use This New Filmmaking Technology

Red Notice viewers are probably going to press play on the Netflix film because they will be drawn to it by its big stars like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The A-list trio are hardly the only big stars attached to this one, though. Behind-the-camera, some great minds came together with big new ideas to implement a new form of filmmaking technology which Red Notice is the first to ever use. Director Rawson Marshall Thurber has a vision for having fun with this new tech and producer Hiram Garcia was on board. The two talked with ComicBook.com about the new effort in exclusive interviews.
ComicBook

Eternals: Pip the Troll Creator Says Patton Oswalt Is Perfect for the Role

Pip the Troll is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to a mind-bending mid-credits scene attached to Chloe Zhao's Eternals, the beloved cosmic character has finally joined the live-action franchise. Better yet, he's even voiced by Patton Oswalt—a mainstay in genre circles. According to Jim Starlin, the creator of Pip and dozens of other classic Marvel cosmic characters, Marvel Studios couldn't have made a better casting choice.
ComicBook

Eternals Writers Confirm Post-Credits Scene Almost Included Anthony Mackie's Captain America

Marvel's Eternals has turned out to have more surprises in store than most Mavel fans ever figured. In addition to introducing the entire Eternals team and their lore, the movie setup the introduction of no less than four new major Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. However, the more we hear from Eternals' cast and crew, the more we're learning about some other big things that almost happened in the film - or did happen and were later cut. The latest big revelation from Eternals screenwriters Ryan and Kaz Firpo is that the now-infamous post-credits scene featuring a major MCU character cameo was almost going to feature Anthony Mackie's Captain America!
People

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Lied About Their Friendship to Marvel Before Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi hid their longstanding friendship from Marvel bosses before the director signed on to helm Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi revealed he'd known Hemsworth for some time before being hired to direct the 2017 film in a new behind-the-scenes book titled The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, according to Insider.
Variety

‘Eternals’ Didn’t Dazzle at the Box Office, but Marvel Shouldn’t Be Worried

Disney’s superhero adventure “Eternals” debuted to $71 million at the domestic box office, a tally that would typically be labeled a “disappointment” in the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel movies rarely miss at the box office; all 26 movies have opened at No. 1 in North America and many recent installments (pre-pandemic, of course) have ultimately glided by the $1 billion mark globally with ease. Box office observers and comic book super-fans have come to expect the franchise’s entries to generate more than $100 million in their opening weekends. Anything less, by Marvel standards, tends to be classified as a misstep. In...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Reigns Supreme With $71 Million Debut

“Eternals” soared to the top of the weekend box office chart, buoyed by mania for all things Marvel. But its $71 million debut fell just shy of more bullish projections, which had the superhero film debuting to $75 million to $80 million. That’s a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted “Eternals'” results or a signal that the underlying intellectual property, the story of a group of god-like extraterrestrials, didn’t have the resonance of other comic book adaptations. Marvel has successfully introduced lesser-known heroes, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, to movie fans and spawned successful franchises with them,...
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
AFP

Marvel's 'Eternals' tops N.America box office despite mixed reviews

Marvel's new superhero film  "Eternals" took in an estimated $71 million this weekend to top the North American box office, a strong pandemic-era opening if a bit below expectations, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, fresh off her best-director Oscar win for "Nomadland," the film faced some of the worst reviews of any Marvel film -- the only one to draw a "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- but has fared well overseas, taking in an impressive $91 million. Led by actors Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, "Eternals" tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants. With "Eternals" gobbling up the biggest chunk of box office pie for the Friday-through-Sunday period, previous leader "Dune" dropped to a very distant second place, at $7.6 million.
