MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention shoppers! There is a recall for Fisherman’s Wharf brand jumbo-cooked shrimp because of possible listeria.

This is for the frozen 16-20 count package of frozen shrimp.

The product was sold in all fresco y mas, Harvey’s and Winn-Dixie Supermarkets.

If you have these in your home, you are urged to throw them away or return them to any store for a refund.