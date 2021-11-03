Gov. Hochul unveils plan for redeveloping Penn Station and its surrounding area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After almost two years of being kept out, foreign travelers are now allowed back in the U.S., and here in New York they’re being welcomed with open arms. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Times Square was a constant reminder of the pain being felt all throughout the city. There was no energy and it was often empty. But as we continue our recovery, there is life again at the Crossroads of the World, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Monday. The lights on Broadway are shining again. The crowds are flocking to landmarks like the Statue of Liberty,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO