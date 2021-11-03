CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gov. Hochul unveils plan for redeveloping Penn Station and its surrounding area

By Liz Young
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday unveiled revised plans for updating Pennsylvania Station and revitalizing the surrounding area in Midtown Manhattan, making some key changes to a plan championed by the previous governor. Hochul's proposal prioritizes upgrading the existing Penn Station, and delays adding more tracks to the station, which...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul unveils transparency rules for administration

Top officials in Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration, including the governor herself, have signed recusal agreements meant to separate them from the financial interests of their spouses and decisions made on public policy, her office on Thursday announced. The recusals cover Hochul, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin and Karen Persichilli Keogh, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Scaled-Down Plans Announced for Renovating Penn Station

NEW YORK (AP) — A new plan to redo New York's aging and much-maligned Penn Station will be less expansive than earlier visions but will still transform North America's busiest rail hub from a commuting hellscape into a transformative experience for travelers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday as she announced the project.
TRAFFIC
WETM

Gov. Hochul: Vaccines for kids ‘extremely exciting’

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts. Each region’s seven-day average positivity rate, according to the governor, is as follows:. Capital Region — 3.58%. Central New York — 4.28%. Finger Lakes —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmleader.com

Hochul calls Penn Station ‘scary’ while touring Grand Central extension

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday pledged to take action to fix “scary” Penn Station during a tour of Grand Central’s long-delayed and severely overbudget “East Side Access” terminal. Speaking to reporters after a “test ride” on the Long Island Rail Road into the new terminal — scheduled to open late...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Daily Freeman

Gov. Hochul recommends successor to retired Bridge Authority boss

HIGHLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul has recommended the commissioners of the New York State Bridge Authority appoint Minosca Alcantara as the agency’s new executive director. Alcantara is chief of project scheduling at MTA Construction and Development, and commissioner to the Equal Employment Practices Commission for New York City. If...
HIGHLAND, NY
Crain's New York Business

Hochul set to scale back Cuomo's ambitious Penn Station plan

Gov. Kathy Hochul is preparing to scale down the state’s plan for the redevelopment of Pennsylvania Station and the surrounding neighborhood, a closely watched project that could reshape Midtown Manhattan. To Continue Reading... Subscribe + get access to New York Now’s yearlong in-depth coverage of the city’s rebound.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn Station#Pennsylvania Station#Midtown Manhattan#New Yorkers#The New York Times
Curbed

Meet the Newest Next Penn Station

If announcements were made of concrete, Penn Station would be done by now, and it would be a thing of beauty. New Jersey Transit and LIRR commuters who bypass Amtrak’s airy Moynihan Train Hall still navigate the same dank maze they always did, but Governor Kathy Hochul has inscribed her own name in the logbook of aspiring visionaries eager to ennoble one of New York’s most mortifying civic spaces. What she adds is focused speed—or the desire for it, anyway—in the face of infrastructure’s geological time scale.
TRAFFIC
westsidespirit.com

Hochul: ‘It’s Time for a New Penn Station’

Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t so much scale down Andrew Cuomo’s plan for redeveloping Penn Station and its neighborhood as turn it on its head. More precisely, she reversed the order in which things would be done, and thus put the happy news of a new Penn Station ahead of the challenging politics of building ten new office towers and ripping down an entire block to make way for more tracks into the station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
News Break
Politics
bronx.com

Governor Hochul Announces Scaled-Down Vision For New York Penn Station

On Wednesday, Governor Hochul is expected to unveil her vision for Penn Station, scaling down and re-prioritizing aspects of the controversial Empire Station Complex plan. The original plan called for a massive terminal expansion, the demolition of numerous Midtown blocks, and flanking the complex with 10 new skyscrapers. Governor Hochul’s plan instead prioritizes renovating the existing station, reduces the overall size–but not the number–of new skyscrapers, and puts the terminal expansion project on hold.
POLITICS
Gothamist.com

Hochul Backs Cuomo’s Penn Station Pet Project And Midtown Mega Project, With A Twist

Governor Kathy Hochul plans to forge forward with a redesign of Penn Station and the surrounding neighborhood, but will put her own spin on the project first proposed by her predecessor Andrew Cuomo. The Hochul plan, first reported by Bloomberg and sent to The New York Times ahead of the official announcement Wednesday afternoon, will not immediately require removing all the buildings on a city block south of Penn Station, but will add more pedestrian space and raise the low ceiling of Penn Station, while eventually still expanding the number of train tracks at Penn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation to Reduce and Manage Waste

Press release from governor.ny.gov. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation requiring that local solid waste management plans make efforts to increase waste diversion, including by recycling and composting, and encouraging the elimination of the use of certain single-use plastic items at State University of New York and City University of New York campuses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

ANALYSIS: Hochul’s New Penn Station Will Be Pleasant To Walk Through, But Won’t Add Train Capacity

Gov. Hochul’s announcement on Wednesday that New York was building a “Penn Station worthy of New Yorkers” had the pomp and circumstance of a can’t-miss infrastructural announcement, but beyond a billion-dollar facelift, advocates say riders will have to keep waiting for more train service. “Your commute should not be a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Announces $450 Million Investment In Tourism, With A Large Chunk Going To Encourage Businesses To Rehire Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After almost two years of being kept out, foreign travelers are now allowed back in the U.S., and here in New York they’re being welcomed with open arms. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Times Square was a constant reminder of the pain being felt all throughout the city. There was no energy and it was often empty. But as we continue our recovery, there is life again at the Crossroads of the World, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Monday. The lights on Broadway are shining again. The crowds are flocking to landmarks like the Statue of Liberty,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Gov. Hochul Signs Consumer Protection Legislative Package

Press release from governor.ny.gov. Governor Hochul signed a legislative package relating to consumer protection. Legislation S.153/A.2382 enacts the The Consumer Credit Fairness Act, which will protect consumers from abusive debt collection, as many practices relate to old debts being sued on, debt from credit card issuers being resold to other creditors, and minimal information being provided to debt purchasers. By increasing transparency, minimizing gaps in State civil procedure laws, and preventing extreme actions such as wage garnishment and bank account freezing, consumers are given more time to act on burdensome debt collection practices. Legislation S.4823/A.3359 prohibits harassment from utility companies when negotiating a complaint or unpaid balance. Legislation S.1199/A.5838 requires the Public Service Commission to have at least one member who is an expert at consumer advocacy.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy