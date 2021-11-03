Gov. Hochul unveils plan for redeveloping Penn Station and its surrounding area

Press release from governor.ny.gov. Governor Hochul signed a legislative package relating to consumer protection. Legislation S.153/A.2382 enacts the The Consumer Credit Fairness Act, which will protect consumers from abusive debt collection, as many practices relate to old debts being sued on, debt from credit card issuers being resold to other creditors, and minimal information being provided to debt purchasers. By increasing transparency, minimizing gaps in State civil procedure laws, and preventing extreme actions such as wage garnishment and bank account freezing, consumers are given more time to act on burdensome debt collection practices. Legislation S.4823/A.3359 prohibits harassment from utility companies when negotiating a complaint or unpaid balance. Legislation S.1199/A.5838 requires the Public Service Commission to have at least one member who is an expert at consumer advocacy.
