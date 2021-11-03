CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Keller @ Large: Hidden Winners And Losers Of Election Day

By Jon Keller
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LnqQ_0clmPKNz00

BOSTON (CBS) – By now you know who the big winners and losers of election day 2021 were. But what about some of the more hidden winners and losers? Here are a few that caught our eye:

* Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu’s victory was just one of many breakthroughs by candidates of color. Democrat Eric Adams became the second black man elected mayor of New York. Republican Winsome Sears will be the first black lieutenant governor of Virginia. And Ed Gainey broke the color barrier in Pittsburgh.

As Gainey put it in his victory speech: “All these new bridges [are] being built and I’m not talking about physical bridges, I’m talking about bridges of people.”

* Meanwhile, Republicans like Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin who want to move on from Donald Trump were winners.

President Biden and Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe tried to hang Youngkin with Trump’s baggage. “I call him Donald Trump in khakis,” said McAuliffe at a campaign rally.

But in a state that swung sharply away from the Republicans last year, Youngkin kept his distance from the former president, and it paid off with a narrow victory.

* Some popular left-wing slogans were big election day losers. Notably, a move to turn the “defund the police” theme into policy in Minneapolis – epicenter of protest in 2020 after George Floyd was murdered by a local cop – lost big.

And after Buffalo’s longtime mayor Byron Brown lost to self-proclaimed socialist India Walton in the primary, he turned that label against her and swamped Walton with write-in votes. Expect to see Republicans aggressively try to paint Democrats as socialist defunders in next year’s midterms for the third straight election cycle.

* And finally, it seems voters don’t like it when their elected leaders bicker and squabble in public.

Local mayoral incumbents Sefatia Romeo Theken of Gloucester and Yvonne Spicer of Framingham made that mistake, and lost. No doubt, there’s plenty of friction between elected officials behind the scenes. The voters seemed to be saying they prefer that it be kept there.

The common denominator here — populism, and a resistance to top-down politics and policy.

For instance, the energy industry was a big loser on election day, with Boston voters rejecting an East Boston electricity plant that had been approved by the state and Maine voters nixing a hydropower pipeline that was a key part of Beacon Hill’s push to curb emissions.

And the same backlash seemed to propel the Boston votes for an elected school committee and for taking some budgetary power away from the mayor.

It seems voters want more say over their future, not less.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Party panicking as rural America turns on Biden’s Democrats

The good news for Democrats is they finally pushed through an infrastructure bill that would have become law months ago if it hadn’t been held hostage by progressives. The bad news for Democrats is that’s been largely overshadowed by their chaos, bitter infighting, and relentless focus on a more massive spending bill whose contents are a mystery to most Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
City
East Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Elections
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
Boston, MA
Government
City
Framingham, MA
The Independent

Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor's races

Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor's offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey. Democrats were already steeled for tough races, but the upset loss in Virginia's governor's race and a close win in deeply blue New Jersey's confirmed the difficult conditions ahead. In both places, the party was largely caught off guard by the potency of culture-war debates over schools and struggled to stop voters once turned off by former President Donald Trump from migrating...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cityandstateny.com

This week’s biggest Winners & Losers

Eric Adams - Eric Adams, enjoying a morning plant-based "Mayor’s Breakfast Wrap," celebrates a win with 66.5% of the vote, defeating his opponent Curtis Sliwa. He is now New York City’s 110th mayor, the second Black mayor, and is tackling the “second toughest job in America.” Although he has a long road ahead of him, Adams enjoyed his victory and spent election night surrounded by celebrities, high-profile CEOs and many other prominent figures, promising a slew of changes in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
Person
George Floyd
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Winsome Sears
Person
Michelle Wu
Person
Donald Trump
roselawgroupreporter.com

Winners, losers & politics: Results from Scottsdale’s general plan election

Scottsdale’s general plan passed voters with more than 50% of the ballots cast in its Nov. 2 special election, vanquishing attempts to reject the city’s state-required document. Officially coined Scottsdale General Plan 2035, the document replaces the 2001 plan, which Scottsdale has been operating under for two decades. “I think...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
floridapolitics.com

Winners and Losers emerging from St. Petersburg’s municipal elections

The votes have been counted and winners have been announced. Behind the scenes, though, are a host of other winners and losers. From campaign staff and political parties, to voter interests and community priorities, local elections create winners and losers beyond results on the ballot. Florida Politics analyzed who worked...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Gazette

Who were Colorado's winners and losers on election night?

Here is how many fared in Tuesday's election. Jared Polis and future governors: The failed Amendment 78 sought to limit any Colorado governor's spending powers during a state emergency, while forcing legislators to jump through more hoops to spend the public's money. School board conservatives: Republicans hoped to stake their...
COLORADO STATE
hudsoncountyview.com

Election Day 2021: The biggest winners and losers in the Jersey City, Hoboken municipal elections

With two critical municipal elections in the books for Jersey City and Hoboken, let’s take a look at who the biggest winners and losers were on Election Day. The Jersey City mayor won an elusive third term by a comfortable margin and at worst will have a 6-3 council after next month’s runoff in Ward C. A statewide run again appears plausible, if not likely.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Republicans#Democratic#Democrats
whbc.com

Election 2021: Late Night Results Bring Usual Winners, Losers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a long night for political candidates and those having an interest in one or more of the issues. The final Stark County vote in Election 2021 was not posted until just before midnight. Here are some of the results. Mayor Stephan...
CANTON, OH
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Voter Apathy Can’t Be Ignored In Historic Boston Mayoral Election

BOSTON (CBS) – This is it, the day of decision. In Boston, voters will make a choice that will have a profound effect on the city’s future. Or, at least a few of them will. The buzz within local political circles heading into Tuesday has not been about the race itself, but over speculation that the pitifully-low turnout in the preliminary may have been a harbinger of an anemic showing today. So with all due respect to the accomplishment of Tuesday night’s winner (if it’s Michelle Wu, the payoff of a decade’s worth of skillful political organizing; if it’s Annissa Essaibi George,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Between Boston’s Mayoral Candidates, There’s Little Difference

BOSTON (CBS) – The debates are done; the door-knocking is almost over. And in the closing TV ads from the Boston mayoral finalists, you can see the undercurrents feeding into this campaign’s climax. “I don’t play politics; I fight for our families,” says Annissa Essaibi George in her final pitch. “Too often politicians come along with empty promises and then leave our communities behind. Not me.” Here Essaibi George is re-upping a key campaign theme: that Michelle Wu’s rhetoric keeps writing checks – for rent control and a free MBTA – that reality can’t cash. Wu’s wide lead in the polls suggests...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kusi.com

GOP scores big election wins in California and across the country

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republicans scored big wins in San Diego County and across the nation over in Virginia this past week. Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the wins. This past week, Republican Glenn Youngkin won the race...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy