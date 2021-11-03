CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas inmate who was released by mistake is arrested

Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas jail inmate who was released by...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The defense rests in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 4:34 p.m. ET]. The defense rested Thursday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse faces charges that he killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz using an AR-15-style rifle during protests on August 25, 2020, that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Served#Ap
The Hill

Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water crisis

A Michigan judge approved a $626 million settlement for thousands of people in Flint, Mich. whose water was contaminated with lead, describing the agreement as a "remarkable achievement." The settlement will be paid to city residents, with most of the money being given to children who were affected by the...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy