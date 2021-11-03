Is it safe to do sit-ups while you're pregnant?

Yes, it can be safe to do sit-ups while pregnant, but it depends on how far along you are. Sit-ups and crunches are safe in the first trimester, but it's best to avoid supine exercises (anything where you lie on your back) once you hit the second trimester. Lying...
The expecting mother works hard to grow a human, burning calories equivalent to the body of an endurance athlete. This makes taking extra care of yourself during this time very important. Keeping yourself well gives your baby an optimal chance at good health and proper growth. Read on to learn...
At a press briefing today, UPMC leaders shared the importance of COVID-19 vaccination for children five to 11 years old and encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated. Experts also encouraged those who are eligible for vaccine boosters to receive one. The CDC recently recommended booster shots of the three available...
Many moms-to-be quickly discover that "morning sickness" is misnamed, because pregnancy nausea and vomiting can strike morning, noon, or night. Nausea at night can keep you from falling asleep and even wake you up, especially during those early weeks of pregnancy. (For most, morning sickness usually begins when you're around nine weeks pregnant.)
Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.
A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
Slowly sipping on a cup of coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. Nothing beats that warmth, comfort, and energy boost it gives you as you dive into your to-do list for the day… that is, until it gets cold. If you’re the kind of person who gets intensely focused on something, chances are you forget about your drink until it cools down and you need to make a trip to the microwave. Unfortunately, reheating coffee in the microwave has some serious downsides.
Despite our best efforts, the call of nature isn't always something we can anticipate with accuracy. Anyone who has tried to plan a long car ride or sit through a three-hour movie knows how difficult it can be to time your schedule just right to avoid an emergency. But according to doctors, there's one bathroom habit you should avoid for the sake of your long-term health. Read on to see what you should know before you go pee.
People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
Nuts like almonds and walnuts have been associated with better cognitive function and even living a longer life, but peanuts are often up for question due to the fact that they're not as well-researched and are technically in the legume family. However, in a fascinating new study from the University...
Jolting awake, Barbara Farfan felt a stabbing pain shoot from her hip down her left leg. What is happening to me? she worried and quickly tried a series of stretches, hoping for relief. But to her dismay, the agony got worse. An international pet-sitter, the Seattle native was staying in...
Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
