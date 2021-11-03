CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Mayor Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Scotland

KABC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is testing positive for COVID-19. The mayor’s office says he’s feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. Garcetti is in Glasgow, Scotland at...

www.kabc.com

