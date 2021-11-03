LA Mayor Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Scotland

(Sacramento, CA) — California will get a sizeable windfall from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act. The bipartisan one-point-two-trillion dollar bill directs funds to address the country’s aging infrastructure over the next decade. Among the upgrades headed to the Golden State are over 25-billion for roads, over four-billion for bridges, 384-million for more electric charging stations, 84-million to address the state’s wildfires, and millions to expand broadband. Governor Newsom said – without evidence-these investments will create “thousands of jobs” and help “modernize the state.” Presumably the money will be spent slowly, wasted, and shared with political allies.
