Killington Resort to open Friday, Nov. 5

“Winter starts when we say so,” Killington Resort says, and that time is almost here. The Beast will be kicking off the 2021-22 winter season on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

As usual, Day One will be reserved for our most loyal guests: Killington season passholders, Express Card, Beast 365 and Ikon Passholders. Express Card holders will pay $49 for Day One access. Ticket windows and the Guest Service desk at the K-1 Lodge will open at 8:30 a.m. for those who need to pick up a new RFID card.

We will open to the general public on Saturday, Nov. 6, with lifts opening at 9 a.m., weather permitting.

Day One will look and feel similar to years past: skiers and riders will upload the K-1 Gondola, use the Peak Walkway to get to and from the North Ridge Quad, with early season conditions on Rime and Reason. Open terrain will be suitable for intermediate and advanced skiers and riders only; no beginner terrain will be available.

The K-1 Gondola will allow uploading until 3 p.m., followed by last chair on North Ridge at 3:45 p.m. All skiers and riders will close out the day by returning up the Peak Walkway and downloading the K-1 Gondola until everyone is down.

Beginning Saturday, daily lift tickets purchased day-of will be $79 for adults (age 19-64), $59 for youth (ages 7-18) and $67 for seniors (age 65-79), with discounted rates available for advance online purchases. Rental equipment will be available at the K-1 Lodge.

