Killington, VT

Killington Resort to open Friday, Nov. 5

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 6 days ago

“Winter starts when we say so,” Killington Resort says, and that time is almost here. The Beast will be kicking off the 2021-22 winter season on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

As usual, Day One will be reserved for our most loyal guests: Killington season passholders, Express Card, Beast 365 and Ikon Passholders. Express Card holders will pay $49 for Day One access. Ticket windows and the Guest Service desk at the K-1 Lodge will open at 8:30 a.m. for those who need to pick up a new RFID card.

We will open to the general public on Saturday, Nov. 6, with lifts opening at 9 a.m., weather permitting.

Day One will look and feel similar to years past: skiers and riders will upload the K-1 Gondola, use the Peak Walkway to get to and from the North Ridge Quad, with early season conditions on Rime and Reason. Open terrain will be suitable for intermediate and advanced skiers and riders only; no beginner terrain will be available.

The K-1 Gondola will allow uploading until 3 p.m., followed by last chair on North Ridge at 3:45 p.m. All skiers and riders will close out the day by returning up the Peak Walkway and downloading the K-1 Gondola until everyone is down.

Beginning Saturday, daily lift tickets purchased day-of will be $79 for adults (age 19-64), $59 for youth (ages 7-18) and $67 for seniors (age 65-79), with discounted rates available for advance online purchases. Rental equipment will be available at the K-1 Lodge.

The post Killington Resort to open Friday, Nov. 5 appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Mountain Times

American eels on the move in autumn

By Catherine Schmitt Fall’s cooling temperatures signal many changes. Among the least visible, but most incredible, is the migration of the American eel. Somewhere right now, at the bottom of a lake, pond, or river, an American eel is preparing […] Read More The post American eels on the move in autumn appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ANIMALS
Mountain Times

Celebrating Rutland’s rising stars

If you’ve spent any time in downtown Rutland over the last few years, you’ve undoubtedly noticed many beautiful additions to the Downtown Rutland Sculpture Trail. From Martin Freeman, the first black president of an American college, to Olympic skier Andrea […] Read More The post Celebrating Rutland’s rising stars appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
