Breaking Glass Pictures Acquires ‘Give Or Take’ Starring Norbert Leo Butz, Joanne Tucker And Cheri Oteri – AFM

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Paul Riccio ’s dramedy Give or Take , toplined by Norbert Leo Butz ( Fosse/Verdon , Bloodline ), Joanne Tucker ( American Rust , The Report ) and Cheri Oteri ( Saturday Night Live ), with plans to release it in theaters in multiple markets in February.

Pic follows a disillusioned New Yorker who gets word that his father has died, subsequently going home to Cape Cod and preparing his house for sale, while sharing it with his father’s temperamental live-in boyfriend. Grieving, they circle each other, butt heads, and negotiate how to remember the different man they both loved, and the significance of what he left behind.

Riccio and Jamie Effros wrote the script for the feature, which also stars Jamie Effros, Louis Cancelmi, Annapurna Sriram and Jaden Waldman.

Riccio and Effros produced with David Kuhn, Angela Malley and Kevin Matusow, with Robert and Nyna Malley exec producing alongside Janet Riccio, Garvin Brown IV, Paul and Maureen Kaplan, The Loevenguths, Matt Kishlansky, Martha Rothbaum, Jordan Rosner and Gato Scatena.

“It’s amazing. I made a film that’s so personal and so real to me, but audiences have really responded to it. I guess it’s true — every family seesaws between emotional pain and total hilarity. Plus, mischievous raccoons and bossy real estate agents are always funny,” said Riccio. “Working with Breaking Glass has been terrific. Their love of Give or Take and thoughtful approach to the North American rollout confirms that we made the right choice. They are a terrific partner.”

Give or Take is that rare film that has mastered the job of tackling a serious subject in a heart-warming way,” added Breaking Glass CEO Richard Wolff. “This story is honest and light-hearted, but still delivers a powerful message about coping with the death of a loved one. We are thrilled to be bringing this story and amazing ensemble cast to North American audiences.”

Give or Take had its world premiere at the Woods Hole Film Festival in July, winning the Audience Award for Best Feature. It’s gone on to play numerous festivals including kicking off this year’s Provincetown Film Festival.

The rights deal was negotiated between Wolff, Riccio, and Jordan Rosner and Gato Scatena of Scatena & Rosner Films.

