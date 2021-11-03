CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Unite the Right Trial: Anti-Semitism scholar and Biden nominee takes the stand; judge loses temper

By Seema Iyer, Esq.
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yereN_0clmMKCw00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Dr. Deborah Lipstadt, President Biden’s ambassador nominee to serve as the administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, testified as an expert for the plaintiffs. Her opinion, after reviewing the evidence is the case is “there was a great deal of overt anti-Semitism and adulation of the Third Reich.”

Unite the Right Trial: Former fascist concludes testimony, Neo Nazi follows

Dr. Lipstadt’s definition of Anti-Semitism is “hatred of Jews,” and she explained that the Holocaust was a state-sponsored genocide by the Nazi regime and a systematic plan to annihilate all the Jews.

She also detailed Hitler’s role in the Holocaust for the jury. Saying he was the “driving force who conceived of it,” but didn’t implement every detail yet.

Dr. Lipstadt said he was clear that “every Jew must be destroyed – for Germany to be the strongest nation possible – they must eliminate all Jews because Jews are the source of all evil.”

Perhaps the most chilling part of Dr. Lipstadt’s testimony is when she explained why gas chambers were created. She said the Nazi leaders were concerned about the emotional impact shooting Jews would have on the Nazis, especially shooting babies, so they built gas chambers to make it easier to kill Jewish people.

