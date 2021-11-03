CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Suspect sought after woman taken at gunpoint, sexually assaulted near Uptown on Halloween

By Joey Gill
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A woman was forced into a car at gunpoint and sexually assaulted on Halloween morning just north of Uptown Charlotte.

Investigators arrived shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday at the 1700 block of Ethel Guest Lane. The victim told officers that she was trying to get into her car when an unknown suspect approached her from behind and forced her into his car at gunpoint. The suspect drove her to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her before forcing her out of his car.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male, approximately late 20s or early 30s in age, with an average build. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, and drove a four-door black in color Dodge Charger.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact Detective Murphy with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police immediately at (704) 353-1744. You can also leave an anonymous tip with CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com .

