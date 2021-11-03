Suspect sought after woman taken at gunpoint, sexually assaulted near Uptown on Halloween

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A woman was forced into a car at gunpoint and sexually assaulted on Halloween morning just north of Uptown Charlotte.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Investigators arrived shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday at the 1700 block of Ethel Guest Lane. The victim told officers that she was trying to get into her car when an unknown suspect approached her from behind and forced her into his car at gunpoint. The suspect drove her to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her before forcing her out of his car.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male, approximately late 20s or early 30s in age, with an average build. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, and drove a four-door black in color Dodge Charger.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact Detective Murphy with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police immediately at (704) 353-1744. You can also leave an anonymous tip with CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com .

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.