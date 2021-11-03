CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Suspected Dallas Car Thief Charged With Murder For Deadly Crash In Carrollton

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man is in the Carrollton City Jail charged with murder for allegedly causing a crash that killed a Carrollton man on Monday, Nov. 1.

Joseph Demarcus Warren, 29, was driving a Lexus police said he had just stolen when witnesses say he “ran a red light at an excessive speed and hit another car lawfully entering the intersection” of Keller Springs Rd. and Willowgate Ln. in Carrollton.

The Lexus was reported stolen about 30 minutes earlier at a convenience store near Dallas Love Field.

Carrollton Police said Warren T-boned a car driven by Rohit Khanna, 29, of Carrollton who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Warren also seriously injured Khanna’s two passengers, both also 29-year-old men and friends of the deceased.

The surviving passengers were rushed to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano where they remain hospitalized, one of them in critical condition.

The suspect Warren was also admitted to the same hospital and upon his release Wednesday, Nov. 3, Carrollton Police Department Traffic Detectives took him directly to the Carrollton City Jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSjHZ_0clmMD1r00

Joseph Demarcus Warren (Carrollton PD)

Carrollton Police said Warren is charged with murder for “committing an act clearly dangerous to human life during the commission of a felony.”

His bond has not yet been set.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Carrollton Police Chase Of Wrong-Way Driver Ends With 3-Vehicle Crash In Garland

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police tried to stop a wrong-way driver Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, but she kept on going and police followed. It started at Josey Lane at Sherwood around 3:05 p.m. The chase ended shortly before 3:30 p.m. with a crash between the driver being chased and two other vehicles. Carrollton Police chase ends in Garland (Chopper 11). It’s not clear if there were any injuries, although the driver who was being chased got out of her vehicle on her own. The driver is being charged with evading arrest.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Investigation Ongoing After 12-Year-Old Dies In The Colony

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Colony Police Department responded to the death of a 12-year-old child Monday, Nov. 8 at local hotel and at this point do not suspect foul play. The child’s family said the 12-year-old had been sick for several days, according to investigators. Police said the child became unresponsive and the parents called 911. Around 1 p.m., The Colony Fire Department responded and confirmed the child had died. The Colony Police Department is investigating the child’s death with assistance from Denton County forensic investigators and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
THE COLONY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Reunite Stolen French Bulldog Puppy With Its Family

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A stolen French Bulldog has been reunited with his family in Fort Worth. Fort Worth Police said on Monday, Nov. 8, a potential buyer of Dumbo the pup threatened its owner with a handgun and robbed him of his personal belongings and the dog. The prospective buyer gave the victim a random address in a cul-de-sac area and that’s where the robbery happened. The owner called police and on Tuesday, detectives were able to track down Dumbo and  the suspect. Dumbo the French Bulldog (credit: Fort Worth PD) Dumbo was reunited with his family, the Magañas and is in good hands, Fort Worth Police said on Twitter. The Magañas reunited with their puppy, Dumbo. (credit: Fort Worth PD) The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. No other details have been released.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plano, TX
Carrollton, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Police: Father Stabs Teen Son In The Back After Argument Over Chores

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA-TV) — An argument over household chores led to a father stabbing his teenage son in Pennsylvania, police say. Richard Cain, 58, now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault for the altercation. Investigators say the incident began with a disagreement between Cain and his 16-year-old son over helping...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Officer Survives After Suspect Shoots Him In Lake Highlands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer is recovering after a suspect shot him in the hand the morning of Nov. 8. The suspect Roberto J. Morfin, 25 was arrested and will be charged with aggravated assault public servant. The injured officer remains in the hospital and is in stable condition. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia speaks to reporters after an officer was shot while responding to a burglary. (courtesy: DPD Facebook) “He sustained a serious injury to his hand, but he’s in stable condition. I spoke to him earlier, and he’s in good spirits,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. “He may need surgery as there was some bone that was hit. He’s just a very brave individual… he did an unbelievable job and we’re proud of him.” It happened at the Residents of North Highlands apartments in the 9800 block of Audelia Road. The officer was shot at four times after responding to a burglary in progress. He had confronted the suspect who was “banging and kicking on the door,” according to Chief Garcia. Only one of the four bullets struck the officer. The suspect then took off. Mesquite police joined the search and eventually caught the suspect. Roberto J. Morfin mugshot (Dallas PD)          
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Firefighter Injured In Natural Gas Explosion At Dallas Apartments Being Released From Hospital

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the firefighters with Dallas Fire Rescue (DFR) injured in a natural gas explosion at an apartment complex on September 29 is being released from the hospital. Firefighter Ronald Hall is scheduled to be released from the Zale Lipshy Pavilion rehabilitation center this afternoon and will continue recovering at home. (credit: CBSDFW.COM) In addition to burns over about 40% of his body, Hall suffered a broken leg and subsequent infection after the explosion at the Highland Hills Apartments in southeastern Dallas. The blast injured three other firefighters and displaced some 300 residents. In October, Dallas police filed charges in connection with the explosion. Seven deadly conduct warrants were issued for Phillip Dankins. Investigators say the 28-year-old was involved in a shooting at the complex and a round hit the gas line inside an apartment. ‘It Threw Me Back Up The Stairs’: Dallas Apartment Residents Describe Moments During Explosion Sources tell CBS 11 News the mother of Dankins’ child lived at the complex where the explosion happened and that the two had some type of altercation that ended with Dankins firing a weapon in an apartment. The bullet hit a natural gas line, creating enough damage to cause a serious leak.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Kennedale Police Rescue Horse From Backyard Swimming Pool

KENNEDALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Kennedale police officers responded to a call about an unexpected guest in one resident’s backyard pool early last week. Midnight patrol officers were dispatched to a home to rescue a horse that had fallen through the pool cover. The officers, along with the Kennedale Fire Department,...
KENNEDALE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dallas Car#Lexus#Carrollton Pd
CBS DFW

Dallas Homicide Detectives Arrest Kerry Lamont Webb In Connection To James Arthur Davis Slaying

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas arrested Kerry Lamont Webb, 51, in connection to the slaying of James Arthur Davis, 51, on Nov. 7. Davis was found fatally shot at 3400 S. Malcolm X Boulevard. He was lying on the ground in the parking lot of a business unresponsive with gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Davis to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington Rideshare Passenger Killed, Driver Bernida Collins Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — An early morning crash on November 7, at the intersection of North Collins Street and the Interstate-30 service road, ended with a rideshare passenger dead and a driver arrested. It was just after 2:30 a.m. when the Arlington Police Department were called out to a two-vehicle crash. Investigators believe the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, traveling southbound on Collins, ran a red light and hit a Honda HRV that was traveling through the intersection. Two backseat passengers in the Honda were taken to a nearby hospital with very serious injuries. One of them, a 37-year-old male, was later pronounced dead....
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Texas Woman, Donna Wasson, Pleads Guilty To COVID Unemployment Fraud

BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Texas woman who applied for COVID-19-related unemployment benefits in Massachusetts to which she was not entitled has pleaded guilty. Donna Wasson, of San Antonio, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston to three counts of wire fraud, according to a statement from...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Murder Trial Of Alleged Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Begins Monday With COVID-19 Precautions In Place

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Judge Rocky Jones is preparing to oversee Dallas County’s biggest trial yet in the midst of a pandemic. Billy Chemirmir is accused of being one of the most prolific serial killers in state history. He was arrested in March of 2018, but the pandemic delayed the start of trial. It will impact how the trial takes place, as well. Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir (credit: Dallas County Sheriff’s Department) “The biggest difference is going to be way we seat our juries now,” she said. Jury selection, which begins Wednesday, Nov. 10, will take place not in the courtroom, but in the much larger central jury...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Smugglers Abandon 8-Year-Old Guatemalan Boy At Texas Border Crossing, Tell Him ‘Keep Walking’

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte international crossing in El Paso took custody of an eight-year-old, unaccompanied Guatemalan child on Nov. 8. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) “The boy told us he was dropped off at the base of the bridge in Mexico by unknown individuals and told to walk until he ran into someone in a uniform. Fortunately he was able to make it to our officers before anything more severe than his abandonment occurred,” said Ray Provencio, acting El Paso Port Director. CBP officers brought the child into the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
84K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy