Suspected Dallas Car Thief Charged With Murder For Deadly Crash In Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man is in the Carrollton City Jail charged with murder for allegedly causing a crash that killed a Carrollton man on Monday, Nov. 1.

Joseph Demarcus Warren, 29, was driving a Lexus police said he had just stolen when witnesses say he “ran a red light at an excessive speed and hit another car lawfully entering the intersection” of Keller Springs Rd. and Willowgate Ln. in Carrollton.

The Lexus was reported stolen about 30 minutes earlier at a convenience store near Dallas Love Field.

Carrollton Police said Warren T-boned a car driven by Rohit Khanna, 29, of Carrollton who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Warren also seriously injured Khanna’s two passengers, both also 29-year-old men and friends of the deceased.

The surviving passengers were rushed to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano where they remain hospitalized, one of them in critical condition.

The suspect Warren was also admitted to the same hospital and upon his release Wednesday, Nov. 3, Carrollton Police Department Traffic Detectives took him directly to the Carrollton City Jail.

Carrollton Police said Warren is charged with murder for “committing an act clearly dangerous to human life during the commission of a felony.”

His bond has not yet been set.