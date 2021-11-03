Pittsburgh Firefighters Union Files Grievance Against City Over Vaccine Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh firefighters union has filed a grievance against the city over the recent vaccine mandate.

Union Vice President Tim Leech said the city failed to properly notify and negotiate the vaccine mandate. The city and Pittsburgh Public Safety said Wednesday they do not comment on legal matters.

This week, the city announced all employees have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 22.

Since this mandate is for all city employees, it applies to Pittsburgh police officers and Pittsburgh firefighters.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s Chief of Staff Dan Gilman told KDKA on Monday that the city made this move to protect the health of their employees and the public.

“We think we have hit a plateau on people who would get it voluntarily, and now it’s time to take the next step,” Gilman said Monday.