CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Firefighters Union Files Grievance Against City Over Vaccine Mandate

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eQOz_0clmM8hT00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh firefighters union has filed a grievance against the city over the recent vaccine mandate.

Union Vice President Tim Leech said the city failed to properly notify and negotiate the vaccine mandate. The city and Pittsburgh Public Safety said Wednesday they do not comment on legal matters.

This week, the city announced all employees have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 22.

Since this mandate is for all city employees, it applies to Pittsburgh police officers and Pittsburgh firefighters.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s Chief of Staff Dan Gilman told KDKA on Monday that the city made this move to protect the health of their employees and the public.

“We think we have hit a plateau on people who would get it voluntarily, and now it’s time to take the next step,” Gilman said Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. Fire Dept. Loses 4 Members To COVID-19 In Past Month

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW FLORENCE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County fire department is mourning the loss of four of it’s members from COVID-19 complications within the last month. The New Florence Volunteer Fire Company tells KDKA its Chief, Keith Doring, died late last month of complications from COVID. Three members of the department’s Auxiliary, Amy Sapp, Bonnie McAdams, and their mother, Connie Payne also recently passed away from complications of the virus.
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 261 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 261 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Of the new cases, 219 are confirmed cases and 42 are probable. Out of the six new deaths, one happened in March, two in October and three in November. All were in the 65+ age group. There have been 8,991 total hospitalizations and 136,200 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,368. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Councilman Ricky Burgess Introduces Legislation To Stop Police From Pulling Over Drivers For Secondary Violations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Less than a month after the city of Philadelphia passed legislation that would ban police from stopping drivers for low-level offenses, a Pittsburgh councilman is trying to do the same thing in Pittsburgh. The legislation was introduced during a regularly scheduled council meeting on Monday. If this legislation passes, it would prevent Pittsburgh police officers from stopping people for secondary offenses. It’s legislation that City Councilman Ricky Burgess hopes to see pass by the end of the year. “By limiting secondary stops, which have nothing to do with public safety, we create a better atmosphere,” said Burgess. Pittsburgh police traffic...
CBS New York

NYC, 4 Labor Unions Reach Agreement On Vaccine Mandates For City Workers; Firefighter Unions Submit Counter-Offer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City has reached an agreement with four labor unions on vaccine mandates for city workers. The deal affirms the city’s right to impose those mandates but also allows workers who requested exemptions to stay on the payroll while they await a decision. The agreement applies to employees who requested those religious or medical exemptions by Nov. 2. They will be required to get tested weekly until a decision is made. WATCH: FDNY Union Officials Give Update On City Vaccine Mandate — Meanwhile, firefighter unions say they need to look over the provisions of the agreement and give members time to properly file for exemptions. “Now we’re in a spot where these guys have, under this provision, under this proposal, until [Friday] night, so it’s very tight timelines. There are other issues in there that we deemed were worthy of a counter-offer to see if we can get to a reasonable place,” said Edward Kelly, president of the International Association of Firefighters. Unions for members of the FDNY submitted their counter-offer Thursday afternoon. They are urging firefighters who will seek exemptions to get their paperwork ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Chronicle

Unions Sue Port of Seattle Over Vaccine Mandate

Two unions representing workers at the Port of Seattle have sued the Port over its mandate requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12. The lawsuit was filed earlier this week by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 117 and 763...
SEATTLE, WA
HeySoCal

LA Police Union sues city over vaccination mandate labor negotiations

The union representing Los Angeles Police officers has sued the city, alleging unfair labor negotiations related to the COVID- 19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees. The Los Angeles Police Protective League alleges the city failed to negotiate in good faith by withholding information about the city’s testing contractor, Bluestone. According to the union, the city did not disclose information about the company’s contractual obligations, experience level, selection process and other material.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Firefighters’ Union Says City’s COVID Vaccine Mandate Has 28 Firefighters, Paramedics Sitting Out, And It Could Mean Staffing Shortages And Safety Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — There were worries late Thursday that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate could be creating safety concerns with the Chicago Fire Department. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, there has been a lot of attention on the fight by the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police over the city’s vaccine mandate. But the city is facing another lawsuit – brought by firefighters and workers with the Chicago Department of Water Management. The fight is set to end up in federal court on Friday. Imagine calling 911, and the fire truck that arrives first doesn’t have the capability to save you or your...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Peduto
thecentersquare.com

New York City police union files suit to block COVID vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – The largest union representing New York City Police Department officers followed through on its promise from last week and filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to stop the city from imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on city workers. The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Trial Of Labor Union Leader John Dougherty, Councilman Bobby Henon Delayed After Juror Tests Positive For COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The trial of labor union leader John Doughtery and councilman Bobby Henon has been delayed due to a COVID-19 exposure among jurors, according to the judge presiding in the case. Eyewitness News learned one juror was excused mid-Monday afternoon because the juror was exposed to the virus and has since tested positive. That juror was replaced by an alternate. The jury will start deliberations in a large courtroom directly next to where the trial has taken place on Wednesday. The jurors will be tested periodically, like professional sports teams, according to the judge. 2/2@CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 9,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Kdka Tv News Staff#Pittsburgh Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Allegheny County police superintendent dies

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Allegheny County announced the death of former County Police Superintendent Charles Moffatt Sunday morning. Moffatt retired as superintendent in March 2016 following a 48-year career in law enforcement, and after nearly 50 years of continuous service to the county and its residents. He served as superintendent for 12 years, after serving with the Pittsburgh Police for 36 years.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Lieutenant’s Connection To Oath Keepers Under Internal Investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh police lieutenant is under internal investigation, accused of being connected to an anti-government group. A Public Safety Department spokesperson confirms Lt. Philip Mercurio has been given an administrative assignment while the city investigates whether he signed up as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right, anti-government group. The Oath Keepers have been around for more than a decade but rose to national consciousness on Jan. 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. To date, some 20 of its members have been indicted — four already convicted — as playing a central role in breaching the...
CBS Denver

Mask Ruling In Douglas County Extended Another 14 Days

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A temporary restraining order against a mask exemption rule in Douglas County was extended for another 14 days on Nov. 8. The rule at issue allows parents to exempt their child from wearing a mask in school. (credit: CBS) Another hearing about the restraining order is scheduled for Nov. 12. In light of that meeting, the newly-formed Douglas County Health Department is scheduled to meet on Nov. 10. The department could decide to rescind the rule, and the case would then be dismissed. In late October, a federal judge granted a request by the Douglas County School District for the temporary restraining order. The judge said the district proved the relaxed rules would create irreparable harm.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 11,589 New Cases, 60 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 11,589 new coronavirus cases and 60 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,597,065 cases and 31,915 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,245 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 573 in ICUs. The state says 14,228,609 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,496,173 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Groups Gather For ‘Avenues Of Hope’ Community Project

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local groups in Pittsburgh kicked off an initiative they hope will help the city grow. “Avenues of Hope” focuses on several different areas of the city. Organizers say it is investing in existing businesses and inviting more to come to the area. Saturday’s event was focused on Chartiers Avenue. “We’re hoping to build up a business district from Chartiers Avenue and Windgap Avenue … all the way through to Chartiers and Steuben Street, which includes Chartiers City, Windgap, Sheraden, Elliott and the corner of the West End,” said Theresa Kail-Smith, President of Pittsburgh City Council. This is just one of several avenues of Hope projects, which are looking to improve communities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pittsburgh investigating police lieutenant’s ties to extremist group

Pittsburgh police Lt. Philip Mercurio once signed up to join the far-right, anti-government militia group the Oath Keepers, according to a USA Today report. The Oath Keepers, founded in 2009 to protect its members’ rights from what it viewed as a tyrannical government, is now under intense scrutiny for its role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
PITTSBURGH, PA
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Files Lawsuit Against OSHA Vaccine Mandate

The Biden Administration has remained firm on its vaccine mandate in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, the mandate has received pushback from lawmakers and citizens from both parties, and GOP lawmakers have rallied against it. Governors like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) have vowed to challenge the President every step of the way, and now DeSantis has taken legal action against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard, calling it “unconstitutional.”
LAW
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Joins Six States in Filing Suit Against Biden Administration Over Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined six other states in filing a complaint against President Joe Biden and many federal agencies within the Administration in response to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement placed on federal contractors. “All citizens – including federal contractors and their employees –...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
39K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy