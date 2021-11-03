CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bezos offered Tom Hanks a ride on Blue Origin space rocket

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sarakshi Rai
 6 days ago

( The Hill ) — Actor Tom Hanks was offered a coveted seat on Jeff Bezos ‘s Blue Origin rocket, but the Hollywood star turned down the opportunity because of the price.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel ‘s late night show, the “Apollo 13” actor said that Bezos wanted him to pay if he accepted the invitation to go to space.

“Well yeah, provided I pay,” Hanks said when asked by Kimmel about the Blue Origin invite. “It costs like $28 million or something like that. And I’m doing good, Jimmy — I’m doing good — but I ain’t paying $28 million. You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now.”

Hanks added that everyone could replicate the trip at home while leaning back into their chairs and shaking.

“It’s about a 12-minute flight, is that about it? We could all do it in our seats right here,” Hanks said while imitating being onboard a space ship.

William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Blue Origin did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Kimmel also asked Hanks if it was true if he was offered an invite before William Shatner.

William Shatner, a leading actor in the series “Star Trek” became the oldest person to travel to space on a Blue Origin flight last month.

Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on the space show, was launched into space in October aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket and capsule, where he took a 10-minute trip to the edge of space.

While Hanks didn’t head up to the wide expanse with Blue Origin, Insider reported that he is one of many celebrities who has reserved a seat on Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space flight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

