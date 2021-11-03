CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Pritzker: Mask mandate stays until hospitalizations drop

By WTVO
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yetR5_0clmLzza00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that the state’s mask mandate will stay in place until hospitalizations go down.

Pritzker, who received his booster shot before making the announcement, made the statement after the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) released that there was another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations overnight, according to the Daily Herald .

Pritzker made it clear that even if the mask mandate is rolled back, it would be for places “outside of school”. However, Pritzker and the IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that children are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, unlike other vaccinations.

Although 57.3% of the state’s population is now vaccinated, hospitalizations have been slowly increasing recently. The IDPH reported that 1,274 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday were hospitalized. That is the highest number in nearly two weeks.

Currently, six states in the U.S. have mask mandates in place, even for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including Illinois, Nevada, Hawaii, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
State
Nevada State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Health
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
State
Hawaii State
WGN Radio

Turtle soup threatens future of reptile in Missouri, 11 other states

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles — huge, spike-shelled beasts that lurk at the bottom of slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by extending a wormlike lure. Every state in their range now protects them, but the lingering effects of catching the reptiles […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Weather#Idph#The Daily Herald#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy