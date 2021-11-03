MASKS TO BE OPTIONAL IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS WITHIN DAYS

Palm Beach County School Superintendent Mike Burke.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School system is expected to make masks optional starting on November 15th.

While not yet set in stone, Superintend Mike Burke said that students will be able to opt out of masks starting on November 15th. Parents and guardians will still need to keep their children home if they test positive for COVID-19, or if they are showing symptoms that could be COVID.

The about-face is coming much faster than anticipated as COVID-19 positivity rates drop across Palm Beach County. Masks were expected to remain mandatory at least through Thanksgiving if not the end of the calendar year.

There has not yet been an official statement from the Palm Beach County School District’s communications office. We will update when there is more information to update.

It was not immediately clear what the move would mean for action being taken against the Palm Beach County School Board and its members by the DeSantis administrations Board of Education.

This is a developing story…

