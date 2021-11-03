10-year-old from Bergen County becomes one of the first kids to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old can now receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. One of the first kids in the state to get the shot was a 10-year-old from Bergen County.

Tommy Landa was the first of his friends to get the shot at Bergen Regional Medical Center.

“I feel really good and it barely hurt at all. Just like a little pinch,” he said. “I’m looking forward to traveling and going to my friends’ birthday parties.”

Bergen County was hit hard at the height of the pandemic and representatives from the hospital say that cases among children under 12 have been rising. They say that this is especially true now that school is back in session.

“We’re seeing an increase in children getting COVID and getting fairly sick,” says Deb Visconi, president and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. “Hospitalizations are up and severe disease is up in this age group and that’s why it’s so important for parents and guardians to take advantage of this vaccine that’s available to them.”

Landa says that he wants to set an example for his friends.

The dose of the vaccine is smaller than it is for adults. The shots will be offered at pediatrician offices, clinics and pharmacies. Like COVID-19 vaccines for adults, they are free.