CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Catholic Charities Recognizes Johns Hopkins Graduate With ‘Anne Lindsey Otenasek’ Award

By Amy Kawata
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TH4xZ_0clmLq3300

BALTIMORE. Md. (WJZ) — Karen Sun, a recent Johns Hopkins University graduate, is getting recognition for her commitment to serving her community.

It’s all part of Catholic Charities’ virtual week-long celebration, which kicks off Monday and honors several individuals for their exemplary service to neighbors in need.

“My mom was an immigrant mother who worked super hard to take care of my sister, so I saw a lot of struggles and difficulties she personally had gone through,” Sun said.

Sun, the recipient of the Anne Lindsey Otenasek Youth Service Award, said she was inspired by the powerful women who have left a lasting impression on her.

“I wanted to be able to support undeserved women coming to college because I had a lot of strong female role models in my life growing up,” Sun said.

Sun has spent the past four years juggling her studies at Johns Hopkins and her community service at My Sister’s Place women’s center in Baltimore, where she works with impoverished women and children.

“I realized how fortunate I’ve been to have a lot of these opportunities, and I think I just really want to be able to give back because I’ve met some of the strongest, most resilient women through My Sister’s Place,” she said.

It was that selfless dedication that led Catholic Charities to recognize Sun with the Anne Lindsey Otenasek Youth Service Award.

The award is named in memory of Anne Lindsey Otenasek, an energetic Catholic Charities volunteer who was killed in the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland. The award is given to high school or college students that demonstrate her commitment to helping others.

“She’s been absolutely extraordinary, both really stepping into action prior to (the pandemic), but even thinking about the needs of the ladies that use My Sister’s Place as a place of shelter and rest and care,” said Bill McCarthy, executive director of Catholic Charities.

A humbled Sun said the award doesn’t just belong to her but also to her fellow volunteers at the shelter.

“I really want to recognize the staff though at My Sister’s Place, who do this every day and I feel like I hope they can get the recognition they deserve because it’s extremely hard work being able to just show up for these women and seeing the difficulties and struggles they go through,” Sun said.

She hopes others in the community will feel inspired to follow in her footsteps.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to have been able to volunteer here and support the women, but also I’m super grateful that they’ve allowed me to be a part of their journey,” said Sun. “Which is why I’m committed to continue serving this population and other resilient women in the future.”

Catholic Charities of Baltimore is Maryland’s largest provider of human services with more than 80 programs in 200 locations.

The organization serves children and families experiencing homelessness and poverty, immigrants, individuals with intellectual disabilities and seniors.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tullahoma News

Catholic Charities opens in Coffee County

This past week both Tullahoma and Manchester chambers of commerce held a joint grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Catholic Charities, Diocese of Nashville to Coffee County. The family resource center is located at 103 S.E. Atlantic St. next to Southern Electric. The center in Coffee County is one...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
jhu.edu

Johns Hopkins adopts guidelines for renaming or de-naming campus buildings, programs

The boards of trustees of Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and the Johns Hopkins Health System have voted to adopt the recommendations of the Committee to Establish Principles on Naming, a group charged with developing a set of principles and a process to evaluate requests to rename buildings and programs that recognize individuals whose legacies may now be considered antithetical to the institution's values.
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Johns Hopkins House announces scholarships to honor enslaved residents

The Johns Hopkins House, Inc., a nonprofit organization devoted to restoring Whites Hall, the birthplace and childhood home of Johns Hopkins, recently announced plans for a scholarship program alongside its restoration project. The organization aims to honor the enslaved men and women who worked the former tobacco plantation by naming college and vocational education scholarships after them.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scotland, MD
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
abc10up.com

CFMC Recognizes Catalyst Award Recipients

The community foundation of Marquette county board of trustees has announced the recipients of its 2021 catalyst award. The award is given each year to individuals, organizations and businesses that make a positive impact on the community through volunteerism or through philanthropy. Foundation CEO Zosia Eppensteiner said the award has...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
CBS Baltimore

For Second Time In 20 Years, Baltimore County Woman Recognized For Volunteerism

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Catholic Charities of Baltimore is celebrating a Baltimore County grandmother for her decades of volunteer service. For nearly three decades, Geri Olsen has dedicated her life to helping children with significant emotional, behavioral and mental health challenges at St. Vincent’s Villa in Timonium. Now, she’s being honored with Catholic Charities of Baltimore’s Distinguished Service Award. Charity and volunteerism are nothing new for Olsen, who demonstrated selflessness even while she was a teen attending Franklin High School. “They said ‘If you had $1 million to spend on Christmas, a gift, what would it be? And who would it go to?'” Olsen...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
iheartoswego.com

Fulton Rotary Supports Catholic Charities

Volunteers from Fulton Rotary recently donated their time donation to pack Homeless Bags of food and essential supplies at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC). The bags are distributed through Oswego County’s Department of Social Services. Fulton Rotary members who participated were, from left: Jerry Seguin, Bridgette Seguin, Nancy Kush...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Warren Times Observer

Thompson recognized with CASA Honor Award

CASA — short for Court Appointed Special Advocate — is a volunteer program where individuals are trained and then appointed by a judge to represent a child in court. According to the CASA of Warren & Forest Counties website, individuals can be appointed for children living in home or in out-of-home care.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Catholic Charities Of Baltimore Honors Justice-Oriented Pastor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A virtual week-long celebration is underway at Catholic Charities of Baltimore to honor several individuals for their exemplary service to neighbors in need and one local justice-oriented pastor is among them. “I try to be cognizant that every human being is utterly unique,” said Father Ray Chase, Msgr. Arthur F. Valenzano Joyful Servant Award Recipient. It’s a mantra Father Ray Chase lives by. “And because of that, every encounter with another person [but to] is an extraordinary opportunity,” Father Chase said. His faithful labor of love is why he’s being recognized with this year’s Monsignor Arthur F. Valenzano Joyful Servant Award. “Monsignor...
BALTIMORE, MD
nd.edu

Alliance for Catholic Education recognizes Karen and Mark Rauenhorst for outstanding contributions to Catholic education

Karen and Mark Rauenhorst, longtime philanthropists and supporters of Catholic education, were presented the 2020 Notre Dame Award for Outstanding Contributions to Catholic Education following a Mass on Friday evening on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. The Rauenhorsts have dedicated their lives to strengthening Catholic K-12 schools...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Service#Homelessness#Volunteers#Poverty#Johns Hopkins University#Catholic Charities
nevadabusiness.com

Registration Opens for Catholic Charities’ Operation Stocking Stuffer

REGISTRATION OPENS FOR CATHOLIC CHARITIES’ OPERATION STOCKING STUFFER. Reno, Nev. – Each year, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects Christmas stockings for children who may not be receiving other gifts this holiday season. Through the help of generous donations, Catholic Charities will provide more than 1,200 unique stockings to children served by Catholic Charities and St. Vincent’s programs in Washoe County and across Northern Nevada. Registration for children infant to 18 years of age, will open on November 1 and are limited to the first 1,200 registrants. Parents are encouraged to register online at ccsnn.org or by calling (775) 322-7073 extension 250. Please note that children must be pre-registered in order to receive a stocking.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Homeless
WSAW

Catholic Charities’ warming center opens Monday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Catholic Charities in Wausau is preparing to open its warming center on Monday, November 1. Friday volunteers with Catholic Charities loaded cots, beds, and supplies into cars moving them to the warming center. Traci Reger is the Director for Community Homeless Facilities for Catholic Charities in...
WAUSAU, WI
thecash-book.com

Catholic Charities breaks ground for LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home

Representatives from Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, The Bank of Missouri, First Missouri State Bank, Penzel Construction, and Bishop Rice turned shovels of dirt in a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 20. Photo by Gregory Dullum. Imagine being homeless, pregnant and traumatized — perhaps a victim of sex traficking. Where would you...
MISSOURI STATE
theplaidhorse.com

The Dressage Foundation Awards Lindsey Holleger and MW Ave Maria the $25,000 Anne L. Barlow Ramsay Grant for U.S.-Bred Horses

October 27, 2021 – The Dressage Foundation is pleased to announce that Lindsey Holleger (NY) and MW Ave Maria have been selected to receive this year’s $25,000 Anne L. Barlow Ramsay Grant for U.S.-Bred Horses. The purpose of the Grant is to showcase talented American-bred horses ridden by United States citizens, by providing money to train and compete in Wellington, Florida, or in Europe.
ANIMALS
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy