Labit Road Bridge closed indefinitely

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
Labit Road Bridge is closed indefinitely, according to a press release from New Iberia Parish Government.

The bridge is closed because of structure issues within the bridge, they report.

If the public needs more information, they can contact the Public Works Department at 337-364-8474.

KATC News

KATC News

ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

