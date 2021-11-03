Jeanerette Historic Committee returns, holds ornament fundraiser to honor local icon

The Jeanerette Historic Committee announced a return on Tuesday night.

The committee that disbanded many years ago has reorganized and are focused on keeping the historic district (Bracey Street to Moresi Foundry) in historic shape.

During their return, the committee has organized an ornament fundraiser to raise money for their efforts by releasing a first edition ornament collection featuring Lejeune's Bakery, which has been a Jeanerette icon since 1884.

Ornaments are $15 and will come in a box with a tag and a short write up of Lejeune's Bakery.

The first shipment of ornaments is set to arrive Wednesday, November 17.

The Jeanerette Historic Committee is accepting payments in cash and check in exchange for the first edition ornament that they say will make the perfect Christmas gifts for those that moved away.

To support the Jeanertte Historic Committee's first edition ornament fundraiser, the public can contact committee member Raven Louise at ravelouise@gmail.com

