New York City, NY

State Sen. Harckham looks to ban noisy gas-powered leaf blowers

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

A controversial leaf blower ban could soon be signed into law statewide.

A local state senator is looking to ban the sale of noisy gas-powered leaf blowers.

Nigel Cassar says some days the noise of lawn mowers and leaf blowers buzzing in his Sleepy Hollow neighborhood is overwhelming.

"All of the equipment that is produced nowadays is supposed to be below 95 decibels. I don't believe it when I hear all of the equipment here," he said.

His lawn mower is a newer model that he says is less noisy but does run on gas..

A new state bill introduced by Sen. Pete Harckham this week would require all new sales of lawn care and landscaping equipment to be zero emissions.

"Right now, 54 million Americans mow their lawns using 800 million gallons of gas per year - producing tons of air pollutants," said Harckham.

Sleepy Hollow is among a few local municipalities that have banned gas-powered leaf blowers in some capacity, but advocates say a state law is needed.

Last month, California became the first state to ban gas-powered lawn equipment - New York could be the second.

State Sen. Liz Krueger is introducing another bill that would help ease the financial hardship residents and lawn care providers may face in making the switch to electric.

Cassar says he is worried about the environment and thinks the bills are a good idea.

"I won't make the switch, I will get a contractor to do the work, at that point I don't want to do it myself," said Cassar.

Both Sens. Krueger and Harckham believe their bills will have enough support to pass the next legislative session, which begins in January.

If passed, Harckham's bill to eliminate the sale of gas-powered lawn care equipment wouldn't take effect until 2027.

