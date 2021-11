The Xbox Game Pass team, as they do each month, has updated all of us on what to expect this month and the lineup is looking pretty, pretty, strong. For starters, the excellent co-op game and dare I say game of the year contender, It Takes Two will arrive on the service this week on Nov. 4. If you got a buddy to play with, we highly recommend giving It Takes Two a go as it is one of the most charming and fun co-op games to release in quite some time.

