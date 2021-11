The New York Rangers met the Seattle Kraken for the first time on Sunday night, ultimately defeating the NHL’s newest team by a final score of 3-1. On Halloween night, the Rangers turned in a frighteningly poor overall performance, as the Kraken out-shot the Blueshirts by a whopping 32-18 margin. The Rangers managed only 10 shots on goal over the final two periods, but goaltender Igor Shesterkin once again bailed them out in turning aside all but one Seattle shot. Shesterkin has been elite to start the season for the Rangers, but they cannot continue to rely so heavily on him if they want to sustain success the rest of the way.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO