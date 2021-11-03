CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Those who fired at 'Rambhakts' today bow to their power, says Yogi Adityanath

milwaukeesun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the power of democracy was so strong that those who were firing at 'Ram bhakts' (devotees) some 31 years ago are today bowing down in front of those devotees. Addressing a gathering...

www.milwaukeesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeesun.com

UP govt extends PM free ration scheme till Holi, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANi): On the occasion of 'Deepotsava' celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) will be extended till Holi. "Today is a sacred occasion and to fulfil the dream of Ram Rajya, we are extending...
FOOD & DRINKS
tucsonpost.com

Yogi Adityanath extends greeting to people on Diwali

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali. The UP Chief Minister said, "Hearty Diwali greetings to the people of the state. We have 16 and a half lakh government employees and 4 lakh police forces in the state. I appeal to all of them to adopt a family and celebrate Diwali with them. Distribute sweets to the children."Speaking on the Deepotsav, Yogi said, "Deepotsava in Ayodhya became an important event of the nation and the world. This year in Ayodhya, 9 lakh diyas will be lit. This 9 lakh represents houses where people started residing, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban. We have provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in rural and urban schemes."The administration has made extensive security arrangements in Ayodhya for Deepotsav ahead of Diwali.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Adityanath
houstonmirror.com

Concept of Ram Rajya is being realised in Vantangiya village: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for eight development projects in Vantangiya village of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the concept of 'Ram Rajya' was being realised in the village after being ignored for years. "The concept of...
INDIA
milwaukeesun.com

PM Modi extends greetings to people of Uttarakhand on state's foundation day

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's foundation day. PM Modi also lauded the development work done in the state over the last five years adding that "this decade is going to belong to Uttarakhand".
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowing#Ayodhya#Ani#Mandir#Department Of Tourism
AFP

India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali

Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
INDIA
milwaukeesun.com

Congress accuses BJP of running away from JPC probe in Rafale deal

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Hitting out at the Centre over the new media reports on the Rafale deal, Congress on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is running away from Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter. Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal said the...
INDIA
milwaukeesun.com

LEADS report will push healthy competition for improvement in logistics development among states: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Releasing the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) Report 2021, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the inputs given by the report will push healthy competition for improvement in logistics development among states paving the way to bring down logistics cost by 5 per cent over the next five years.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
India
milwaukeesun.com

Pakistan govt decides to put up entire sugar stock for sale amid crisis

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to put up the entire sugar stock for sale in the market amid the sugar price crisis in the country, local media reported. During a meeting chaired by Imran Khan on price control on Monday, he took the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pakistan lifts ban on radical party behind anti-France rally

Pakistan said Monday it has lifted a ban on a radical Islamist party behind a violent anti-France protest last month that triggered clashes with police, leaving six officers and four demonstrators dead. The development follows an agreement reached last week between the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan that the party would halt its march to Islamabad The march was called to demand the closure of the French Embassy in the Pakistani capital. The interior ministry lifted the ban late Sunday. TLP was outlawed a year ago amid violent rallies over the publications of caricatures...
PROTESTS
milwaukeesun.com

CISF arrests man with 65,000 Saudi Riyals at Hyderabad airport

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Monday arrested a passenger with 65,000 Saudi Riyals (equivalent to Rs 12.86 lakh) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. According to the CISF public relations officer, the CISF surveillance and intelligence team at Hyderabad airport noticed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
milwaukeesun.com

Pak opposition join hands to counter Imran Khan govt in Parliament over inflation

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif have announced that the opposition parties are united and would join hands to fight against inflation and planned rigging in the next election in the name of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), local media reported on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

Pak: Imran Khan govt should explain accord it has reached with TLP, says Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan-led government should tell about what agreement it has executed with proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), local media reported. He said the Imran Khan government should tell in...
MIDDLE EAST
milwaukeesun.com

TLP announces to end sit-in protest in Wazirabad after half its demands met

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): Following the agreement with the Pakistani government, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Monday decided to end its sit-in protest in Gujranwala's Wazirabad area that ran for more than a week, reported a local media. Addressing the protestors at Allah Wala Chowk in Wazirabad, TLP leader...
PROTESTS
AFP

Women plant mangroves to bolster India's cyclone defences

With India facing ever more powerful cyclones, women in the world's largest mangrove forest are planting thousands of saplings to help protect their coastal communities from climate change. And they also help buffer coastal communities from the cyclones that have coursed through the area. 
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy