Miller Industries (MLR) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.34

Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSYS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $29.5.
Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.1 million, versus $16.1 million reported last year.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VIRI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.49), $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.69). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 , versus $0 reported last year.
Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $93.74 million.
HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, versus $0.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.9 million, versus $3.4 thousand reported last year.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reported Q3 Core EPS of $1.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.87 billion versus the consensus estimate of $9.87 billion. GUIDANCE:. AstraZeneca sees FY2021...
F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. GUIDANCE:. F45 Training Holdings Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $132-137...
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE: SDPI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.42 million.
Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.83). Revenue for the quarter came in at $18.59 million. GUIDANCE:. Enjoy Technology, Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $80-90 billion.
Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) reported Q3 revenue of $353.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. GUIDANCE:. Paysafe Limited sees Q4 2021 revenue of $355-365 million, versus the...
CAE, Inc. (NYSE: CAE) reported Q2 EPS of Cdn$0.17, versus Cdn$0.13 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$814.9 million, versus Cdn$704.7 million reported last year.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.76). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.2 million. GUIDANCE:. Digital Brands Group sees FY2021 revenue of $37.5-42.5 billion.
Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.24), $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.24 million.
Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), versus ($0.90) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $105.3 million, versus $68.4 million reported last year. Outlook:. As the...
Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) reported Q1 EPS of $0.82, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.48 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.
OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Full Year 2021 Outlook:
Origin Materials (NASDAQ: ORGN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $460 million as of September...
Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.34 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.08 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GUIDANCE:. Bright Health...
YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $362.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $356.74 million.
Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $321 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.19 million. GUIDANCE:. Wix.com sees Q4 2021...
