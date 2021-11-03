CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsara Vision (SMSA) Files IPO Registration Statement

 9 days ago

Samsara Vision (NASDAQ: SMSA) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a specialty medical device company dedicated to bringing vision and freedom back to...

StreetInsider.com

Genenta S.p.A. (GNTA) Files ADS IPO Registration Statement

Genenta S.p.A. (NASDAQ: GNTA) files ADS IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. We have developed a novel biologic platform which involves the ex-vivo gene transfer of a therapeutic candidate into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Our technology is designed to turn TEMs, which normally have an affinity for and travel to tumors, into a "Trojan Horse" to counteract cancer progression and to prevent tumor relapse. Our technology is not target dependent, and therefore we believe it can be used as a treatment for a broad variety of cancers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) Files ADS IPO Registration Statement

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) files ADS IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Since 2019, we have been conducting research and development for synthetic cannabinoid pharmaceutical products and psychedelic medicine therapies for treatment of a range of indications. Our mission is to create pharmaceutical drugs and therapies for patients that we believe have unmet medical needs. We aim to be recognized as a leading specialty drug development company at the forefront of innovation, committed to restoring health and transforming the lives of patients through the development of novel pharmaceutical products and treatments.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Files IPO Registration Statement

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We design, develop, and manufacture category-defining electric vehicles ("EVs") and accessories. We sell them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Our vehicles are complemented by a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire vehicle lifecycle and deepen our customer relationships. Starting with a clean sheet, we built a vertically integrated ecosystem comprised of our vehicle technology platform, cloud architecture, product development and operations, products, and services. Interconnected by our data and analytics backbone, our ecosystem is designed to deliver fast-paced innovation cycles, structural cost advantages, and exceptional customer experiences, all of which combine to create a self-reinforcing growth dynamic while serving our mission to Keep The World Adventurous Forever."
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) Files IPO Registration Statement

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading home and community-based healthcare services platform, focused on delivering complementary provider...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Rhodium Enterprises (RHDM) Files IPO Registration Statement

Rhodium Enterprises (NASDAQ: RHDM) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are an industrial-scale digital asset technology company utilizing our proprietary technologies to mine bitcoin. Our...
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Agendia N.V. (AGDX) Files IPO Registration Statement

Agendia N.V. (NASDAQ: AGDX) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a mission-driven, commercial stage company focused on enabling optimized decision-making by providing physicians with next-generation diagnostic and information solutions that can be used to help improve outcomes for breast cancer patients worldwide. Our solutions apply the power of functional genomic profiling to help physicians guide the care of women throughout their patient journey, from initial diagnosis to remission and cure, or recurrence and metastatic disease. Our scientific approach takes a holistic view of the biology underlying an individual patient's breast cancer. We currently offer two proprietary tests: MammaPrint and BluePrint. MammaPrint is a 70-gene prognostic test that stratifies a specific patient's recurrence risk and provides a prognostic marker to help inform a patient's risk along with other clinicopathologic factors. BluePrint is an 80-gene molecular subtyping test that identifies the underlying biology of an individual breast cancer tumor, and classifies the tumor to provide information about its behavior, long-term prognosis and potential response to systemic therapy. These two tests form a combined platform that is designed to enable accurate classification of personalized breast cancer types, as observed in clinical studies comprising over 30,000 patient samples and reported in over 120 peer-reviewed publications. In pre- and post-operative settings, our platform provides clinically actionable insights that help guide optimal treatment decisions along the continuum of care. To engage breast cancer patients across this journey, we are developing and working to clinically validate a breast cancer-specific liquid biopsy test for minimal residual disease, or MRD, to monitor circulating tumor DNA, or ctDNA, for cancer clearance or recurrence. Our objective with serial liquid biopsy monitoring is to intercept cancer recurrence early and reduce the burden of metastatic disease. We are also developing a Smart Pathology solution to help guide the physician's treatment decisions for metastatic breast cancer patients. We continue to advance our solutions with innovative analytical modalities such as whole genome arrays, next generation sequencing, or NGS, and digital AI pathology. Our commitment to advancing diagnostic and laboratory solutions for breast cancer, inclusion in top-tier medical guidelines, and broad coverage and reimbursement, together with our operational and commercial excellence, has accelerated revenue and gross margin to $43.9 million and 73% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and $57.9 million and 74% for the year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, resulting in a total comprehensive loss of $24.1 million and $21.3 million, respectively. We believe these are durable business attributes that have enabled us to impact the lives of patients with breast cancer around the world."
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

5.11 ABR Corp (VXI) Files IPO Registration Statement

5.11 ABR Corp (NASDAQ: VXI) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "5.11 is a category-defining, global lifestyle brand and innovator of purpose-built technical apparel, footwear and gear for a passionate and loyal group of consumers. We are a brand of choice for those who demand uncompromising functionality, durability, style and comfort of their gear. Our brand authenticity stems from decades of collaboration with elite first responders and military professionals around the world, innovating to solve their greatest needs in the most mission-critical settings, where failure is not an option. Today, we continue to design and innovate for these professionals with the added purpose of delivering that unique functional expertise to everyday consumers. We believe our large and growing community of everyday consumers associate with our brand heritage and authenticity and value our high-quality product design and functionality. These consumers purchase our apparel, footwear and gear for a wide range of activities from working out to outdoor pursuits to casual, everyday use. We call this customer base our "Everyday Consumers" and the professionals we serve our "Prosumers." We have and will continue to be dedicated to designing apparel, footwear and gear that is highly functional, exceptionally comfortable and that will stand up to anything life throws at you."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

TRAQIQ, INC (TRIQ) Files IPO Registration Statement

Storm Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIQ) files IPO registration statement. The stock is currently listed on OTCQB under the symbol "TRIQ". The company describes itself as: "With operations concentrated in India, Southeast Asia...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (IRRXU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IRRXU), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its ...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Tenon Medical, Inc Files IPO Registration Statement

Tenon Medical, Inc files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Tenon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon"), a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed a proprietary, U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") cleared surgical implant system, which is designed to optimize sacroiliac joint ("SI-Joint") fixation / fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. Tenon is preparing a national launch of this system to address the greatly underserved market opportunity that exists in this space."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BT Brands, Inc (BTBD) Files for 2M Unit IPO at $4.13-$5.87/unit

BT Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: BTBD) files for 2,000,000 unit IPO at $4.13-$5.87 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant will have an exercise price of 110% of the public offering price per unit in this offering (which would be $5.50 based on an assumed initial offering price of $5.00 per unit, the mid-point of the price range), will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from issuance.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

KetamineOne Capital (MEDI) Intends to Apply for a Proposed US IPO

KetamineOne (OTC: KONEF), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it intends to confidentially submit a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a potential initial public offering ("IPO") of its common shares in the United States. The IPO is expected to be for up to USD 20 Million of Ketamine One's common shares and is currently expected by Company management to occur in the first half of 2022. The number of common shares to be offered, the use of proceeds, and the price range for the proposed IPO have not yet been determined.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

FreeCast, Inc (CAST) Files IPO Registration Statement

FreeCast, Inc (NASDAQ: CAST) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are an entertainment-based content discovery, aggregation and management company that provides SmartGuide® digital interactive technology for consumers to organize today's numerous sources of online media similar to a traditional on-screen television, or TV, guide. Initially, we licensed our technology to Telebrands Corp., or Telebrands, who distributed subscriptions to consumers through retailers under the brand known as Rabbit TV from 2012 through 2016. In July 2016, we began offering our product directly to consumers under our own brand, SelectTV. At that time, subscriptions to SelectTV were strictly available for purchase and redemption online. In October 2019, we began selling subscriptions to SelectTV as a direct-to-consumer retail product in the form of a packaged "cord cutting kit" through TV Infomercials, utilizing a toll free phone number and ecommerce ordering system, with delivery of the product to consumers via the United States (U.S.) Postal Service."
STOCKS
