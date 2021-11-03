Samsara Vision (SMSA) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Agendia N.V. (NASDAQ: AGDX) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a mission-driven, commercial stage company focused on enabling optimized decision-making by providing physicians with next-generation diagnostic and information solutions that can be used to help improve outcomes for breast cancer patients worldwide. Our solutions apply the power of functional genomic profiling to help physicians guide the care of women throughout their patient journey, from initial diagnosis to remission and cure, or recurrence and metastatic disease. Our scientific approach takes a holistic view of the biology underlying an individual patient’s breast cancer. We currently offer two proprietary tests: MammaPrint and BluePrint. MammaPrint is a 70-gene prognostic test that stratifies a specific patient’s recurrence risk and provides a prognostic marker to help inform a patient’s risk along with other clinicopathologic factors. BluePrint is an 80-gene molecular subtyping test that identifies the underlying biology of an individual breast cancer tumor, and classifies the tumor to provide information about its behavior, long-term prognosis and potential response to systemic therapy. These two tests form a combined platform that is designed to enable accurate classification of personalized breast cancer types, as observed in clinical studies comprising over 30,000 patient samples and reported in over 120 peer-reviewed publications. In pre- and post-operative settings, our platform provides clinically actionable insights that help guide optimal treatment decisions along the continuum of care. To engage breast cancer patients across this journey, we are developing and working to clinically validate a breast cancer-specific liquid biopsy test for minimal residual disease, or MRD, to monitor circulating tumor DNA, or ctDNA, for cancer clearance or recurrence. Our objective with serial liquid biopsy monitoring is to intercept cancer recurrence early and reduce the burden of metastatic disease. We are also developing a Smart Pathology solution to help guide the physician’s treatment decisions for metastatic breast cancer patients. We continue to advance our solutions with innovative analytical modalities such as whole genome arrays, next generation sequencing, or NGS, and digital AI pathology. Our commitment to advancing diagnostic and laboratory solutions for breast cancer, inclusion in top-tier medical guidelines, and broad coverage and reimbursement, together with our operational and commercial excellence, has accelerated revenue and gross margin to $43.9 million and 73% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and $57.9 million and 74% for the year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, resulting in a total comprehensive loss of $24.1 million and $21.3 million, respectively. We believe these are durable business attributes that have enabled us to impact the lives of patients with breast cancer around the world."

