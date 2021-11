Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 28 (ANI): Ruben Trumpelmann endured a lengthy ordeal to qualify for Namibia but his patience has paid off in dramatic style. JJ Smit revealed after his side's four-wicket win over Scotland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup that the left-arm seamer, whose father is Namibian, spent eight months in the country waiting for his passport to be sorted due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

