RQI programs offer efficient educational resources that give first responders the tools and opportunities to maintain their BLS, ACLS, and PALS credentials. The American Heart Association and Laerdal Medical formed RQI Partners to combine the latest in resuscitation science with an innovative approach to learning for prehospital providers. The program connects to a learning management system which can be accessed with an internet or cellular connection. This allows you to take the classroom anywhere through the RQI-P-GO bag - a simulation station that allows users to independently complete their resuscitation training requirements. The Learner conducts deliberate practice independently, where skill repetition is paired with objective audio and visual feedback in real time. For learning in the cognitive domain, we use the latest in True Adaptive learning to guide the learner onto the most efficient path to mastery by allowing them to go at their own pace. Addressing the needs of the individual learner while being convenient and flexible. RQI also offers a robust management system for administrators to see analytics and compliance insights from anywhere. You can rest assured that your providers are not only compliant with their credentials, but that they are verified competent to deliver High-Quality CPR, the next time they respond to a call. For more information, please visit https://rqipartners.com/php #BLS #ACLS #PALS #CPRSavesLives #CPR.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO