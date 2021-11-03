Conservatives Find Rare Common Ground With ACLU in Death Penalty Religious Freedom Case

It was after a pair of Catholic churches caught ablaze last summer, one in Southern California and another in Florida that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops decided to start documenting and tracking vandalism at Catholic sites across the country.The two fires occurred on the same morning: July 11, 2020. One destroyed the rooftop of the historic San Gabriel Mission — the fourth of a series of missions across California that Father Junipero Serra founded during the Spanish colonization era. The other ignited in Queen of Peace Catholic Church as parishioners prepared for Mass in Ocala, Florida.Nobody was...

RELIGION ・ 8 HOURS AGO