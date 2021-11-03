CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservatives Find Rare Common Ground With ACLU in Death Penalty Religious Freedom Case

By Zoe Strozewski
 6 days ago
Though the ACLU is against the death penalty, the group argues that death row prisoners should at least be permitted to exercise their religious...

bloomberglaw.com

Biden Disappoints Puerto Rico in Supreme Court Benefits Case

Justice Department to defend law excluding those in Puerto Rico from SSI benefits. Then-candidate Biden critical of Trump administration’s appeal. The Justice Department will defend the government’s decision not to extend certain Social Security benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, in a move that civil rights groups say goes against promises Joe Biden made during the 2020 presidential campaign.
LABOR ISSUES
KTLA

Supreme Court expresses skepticism over Texas inmate’s death row prayer demand

Conservative Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism Tuesday about a Texas death row inmate’s demand that his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and touch him during his execution. Executions in Texas, the nation’s busiest death penalty state, have been delayed while the court considers the question. The outcome won’t take anyone off death row but […]
TEXAS STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: A Supreme Court ruling against gun permits would be activist, not originalist

The Supreme Court last week heard a challenge to New York’s permit requirement for carrying a gun in public, a case the gun lobby hopes will further the trend of recent decades toward eviscerating gun restrictions everywhere. But even some conservative scholars are questioning whether that trend is pushing the Second Amendment beyond its original intent in the same way conservatives have long accused liberals of doing on issues like abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deseret News

Religious freedom on death row

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Note: This special edition of the State of Faith newsletter focuses on Ramirez v. Collier. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case on Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Catholic bishops seek answers in rising vandalism incidents

It was after a pair of Catholic churches caught ablaze last summer, one in Southern California and another in Florida that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops decided to start documenting and tracking vandalism at Catholic sites across the country.The two fires occurred on the same morning: July 11, 2020. One destroyed the rooftop of the historic San Gabriel Mission — the fourth of a series of missions across California that Father Junipero Serra founded during the Spanish colonization era. The other ignited in Queen of Peace Catholic Church as parishioners prepared for Mass in Ocala, Florida.Nobody was...
RELIGION
KREX

High court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case about the government’s ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security. The case before the high court Monday involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California. They filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Herald-Press

Supreme Court hear religious arguments in death penalty case

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared to lean favorably toward the religious rights of John Henry Ramirez, a Texas death row inmate convicted of capital murder in 2008. The court heard oral arguments Tuesday in Ramirez vs. Collier, a religious liberty case that challenges restrictions the State of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court must decide if it loves religious liberty more than the death penalty

Dunn v. Ray (2019) is the kind of Supreme Court decision that a comic book supervillain might write. Widely denounced, even by prominent conservatives, when it was handed down, Ray held that a Muslim inmate in Alabama could be executed without his imam present — even though the state permitted Christian inmates to have a spiritual adviser present during their execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
