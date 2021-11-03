Hollinger & Duncan: Time to Panic?!?!?

The Boston Celtics responded to comments by Marcus Smart that led to a players-only meeting by defeating the Orlando Magic on Wednesday by a final score of 92-79. "Obviously, in the midst of trying to win games, it's something that we probably didn't need. But we all communicate and talk to each other, so we're trying to find ways to win," Brown said. "I'm open to anything and everything when guys bring it to me, coaching staff. I'm always watching film and trying to be a better basketball player and find ways to make my teammates better. It felt good to get a win today."

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO