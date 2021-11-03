Hollinger & Duncan: Time to Panic?!?!?

For NBA players, making it to the league is always very important. A lot of players in the league make it a goal to reach the NBA, not just to achieve their dream, but in order to secure the finances and provide a good life for the family. But sometimes,...
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t let the disrespect of one Memphis Grizzlies fan slide. After the Timberwolves lost a close encounter with the Grizzlies in overtime on Monday, a Memphis fan decided to mock Minnesota and Towns while they were exiting the court. The said home supporter waved good bye as the Minnesota players were heading to the locker room.
The Los Angeles Lakers registered their sixth victory of the 2021-22 NBA season. They were the better team in a close-fought battle against the Charlotte Hornets. While the Hornets played well, they couldn't seal the deal in overtime. As a result, the purple and gold are now 6-5 this season...
Much like his father, Gary Payton II is making a name for himself as a solid defender. The Warriors player is currently coming off the bench for the franchise, and putting on solid defense performances, while also contributing offensively. One of the more notable moments for Gary Payton II this...
The Chicago Bulls have made huge upgrades over the last year to their roster. At the trading deadline last season they went out and got Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic, and this past off-season they signed Lonzo Ball and four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. Clearly, the moves seem to be...
The Minnesota Timberwolves had a good start to the NBA season, opening up 3-1. It was short-lived, as they have now lost four games in a row and it is beginning to look like the same old Timberwolves. Minnesota has only made the postseason once, in 2018, since 2004. If...
Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Nekias Duncan of The Dunker Spot podcast, You Late podcast and BasketballNews (@NekiasNBA) discuss the first week-plus of the NBA’s regular season. They discuss how the league’s rule/officiating changes are affecting play, teams that are defying their expectations, surprise players and much more. Subscribe to...
GREENSBORO – It will be a little longer before the highest-rated recruit in N.C. A&T basketball history makes his collegiate debut. Duncan Powell, a freshman forward, has been limited because of knee surgery last year and won’t be ready to play when the season begins, Coach Will Jones said. Jones...
By the time the St. Louis Blues won their fifth consecutive game to open the season, the Florida Panthers had already become the first team since 2015 to open with six victories in a row. Along with the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers, they made NHL history with four teams...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s difficult to win NFL games. It’s particularly tough to win them on the road, where the crowd, the weather and sometimes even the officials, conspire against you. But the Saints have become the league’s most accomplished road warriors. Their 13-10 win in Seattle marked the...
For many fans, Tim Duncan is the greatest power forward in the history of the NBA. The San Antonio Spurs legend played in the league for almost 20 years and had one of the most legendary careers in the history of the league. But the lack of conversation around his...
Justin, Rob, and Wos talk about their level of panic for a handful teams that have had slow starts, including the Celtics (1:35), Trail Blazers (28:45), and Clippers (46:18). Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre. Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Teddy Bridgewater was back this week after decompressing over the weekend with his family in South Florida. The Broncos’ quarterback is not much of a sports fan when he’s away from his job as a sports figure. Especially when work has been as difficult as it has been mentally, emotionally and physically the past month.
The Denver Broncos started the 2021 NFL season with three consecutive victories but have since lost four straight. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and company had some extra time to think about the state of the club coming off last Thursday's defeat at the Cleveland Browns and ahead of this Sunday's matchup versus the Washington Football Team.
The Boston Celtics responded to comments by Marcus Smart that led to a players-only meeting by defeating the Orlando Magic on Wednesday by a final score of 92-79. "Obviously, in the midst of trying to win games, it's something that we probably didn't need. But we all communicate and talk to each other, so we're trying to find ways to win," Brown said. "I'm open to anything and everything when guys bring it to me, coaching staff. I'm always watching film and trying to be a better basketball player and find ways to make my teammates better. It felt good to get a win today."
The Sacramento Kings are two weeks into the regular season, and already there have been plenty of surprises. Some good, some not so good, but how many of those surprises are expected to keep up? How many will simply even out as players return to their normal selves?. So far...
Both the Washington Football Team and the Broncos entered Sunday afternoon’s NFL Week 8 matchup at Denver recognizing a coming Sunday night truth:. Somebody was going to recognize “it’s time to panic.”. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater conceded exactly that this week, via the Associated Press: “It's not time to panic....
