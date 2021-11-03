CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Adams calls NYC DOE ‘one of the greatest embarrassments in our city,’ vows changes

By Kala Rama
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — When Mayor-elect Eric Adams is sworn into office in January, he will assume control of the nation’s largest public school system at a critical time as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Fresh off his election night win , Adams told PIX11 News on Wednesday the Department of Education needs an overhaul that will bring the joy of learning back to the classroom.

“One of the greatest embarrassments in our city is what’s happening with the Department of Education. Great teachers, great educators, but the system is failing,” he said. “We’re spending over $30 billion a year and have children in this city — 65% of Black and brown children never reach proficiency.”

Part of Adams’ election campaign included universal dyslexia screening for public school students and a promise of more support for students with special needs .

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers union, told PIX11 News on Wednesday he’s looking forward to working with Adams to expand the gifted and talented program and increase the graduation rate through vocational education.

