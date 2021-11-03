Tracee Ellis Ross Brings Bold Colors, Beads & Purple Disco Ball Heels to Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

When it comes to fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross will always make a statement .

On Tuesday night, the “Black-ish” star arrived at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles wearing a bright, blue beaded crop top that featured wide, boxy sleeves. Ross completed her look with a red midi skirt and a multi-colored Gucci purse. She tied her look together with a pair of diamond cuffed earrings. When it came to footwear, she opted for a pair of sparkly pointed, square-toe heels.

For its fashion show, Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the Walk of Fame for a runway of cinematic scale, showing more than 100 looks and tapped celebrity models such as, Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, St. Vincent and Miranda July. This was Gucci’s first in-person fashion show since the pandemic in Los Angeles.

It is no surprise that Ross would serve a sleek look at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show. She is known for making bold style statements on and off the red carpet. As an avid fashion collector and fan, the “Girlfriends” star can be regularly seen wearing current and vintage pieces from top fashion brands like Christopher John Rogers, Balenciaga, Chanel and more. She also lives for a good shoe moment as she wears a range of pumps and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Andrea Wazen, Casadei and, of course, Gucci. She lives for a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps and has donned the designer’s pointed-toe silhouettes for several years.

Ross has an endless love for fashion. It is only fitting that last year she received the 2020 People’s Choice Fashion Icon Award. The entertainer credits her mother, Diana Ross, for her incomparable style.

See more of Tracee Ellis Ross’ style through the years .